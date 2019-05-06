ITG Awarded ServiceNow US Federal Partner of the Year 2019!

ARLINGTON, Va., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Incentive Technology Group, LLC (ITG) announced that it has been recognized by ServiceNow as the 2019 ServiceNow US Federal Partner of the Year for achieving overall excellence in growing Federal mission driven engagements.

The ServiceNow Global Alliances and Channel Ecosystem recognizes the achievements and contributions of best in class partners who have successfully grown their ServiceNow business through transformation or innovation in business, technology and customer success. This year's awards are based on partner performance in 2018 – in terms of revenue contribution, product line expansion, workflow and skill growth, and business innovation or transformation.

Based in Arlington, VA, ITG is a ServiceNow Gold Partner with a perfect 10.0 customer satisfaction (CSAT) score. While ITG provides expertise in all areas of ServiceNow, ITG specializes in using the ServiceNow Now Platform App Engine and applying UI/UX best practices to build custom enterprise applications that support major digital transformation initiatives. With over 450 consultants and a portfolio of over 700 systems built and maintained, ITG is fast becoming a leader in business transformation and cloud-based application development.

"We are proud to be selected as the US Federal Partner of the Year out of more than 1,000 partners in the ServiceNow ecosystem. Together with ServiceNow, we are helping government agencies complete their most complex transformation initiatives," says Michelle Samad Co-founder at ITG. "This award recognizes our team's commitment to The Now Platform in the Federal and commercial space. We look forward to working closely with ServiceNow this year and in the future to further drive our joint clients' success."

In an era of digital transformation where organizations are embracing cloud platforms to rapidly meet their modernization objectives in service of their changing mission needs, ITG's expertise in harnessing the power of The Now platform to rapidly build cloud-native applications, helps organizations break down silos, adapt, and transform faster.

Incentive Technology Group (ITG) is a unique, pure play digital consulting firm delivering IT systems modernization and business transformation for government and commercial clients. We enable our enterprise customers to realize the full potential of digital transformation through strategic consulting, disruptive technology integration, and agile software development at scale.

