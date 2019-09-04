ITG Communications, LLC Expands National Presence in Cable and Telecommunications Construction With Acquisition of Broadband Technical Resources, Inc.

GALLATIN, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITG Communications, LLC, a national provider of fulfillment, construction and project management services to the cable and telecommunications industries, is pleased to announce it has acquired Broadband Technical Resources, Inc., a highly respected construction and engineering company operating in the South and Southeast, U.S. This acquisition broadens ITG's customer offering to include the design and engineering of advanced network architectures.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Paris, Tennessee, Broadband Technical Resources has built a significant presence across a 14-state region with major cable and telecommunications providers.

"Broadband Technical Resources has built a dynamic company. We are excited to unite our companies and welcome their employees to the ITG family," said Michael Brooks, CEO of ITG. "We see this as the opportune time to expand our footprint and service offering in response to our customers' continued demand for comprehensive services."

"Joining ITG will allow us to continue to grow our customer and geographic base while maintaining our proven track record of quality performance," said Kevin Killets, COO of Broadband Technical Resources. "I believe our customers and employees will benefit from the combined resources of ITG."

About ITG Communications

ITG Communications LLC is a national provider of fulfillment, construction and project management services to the cable and telecommunications industries. We manage permanently outsourced operational activities in specific markets, including new customer installations, upgrades, service calls, dispatch, warehousing and outside plant construction and maintenance projects. Our comprehensive business intelligence tools provide real-time access to our workforce activities and drive our ability to consistently meet or exceed our customers' service level requirements. For more information, please visit I-T-G.net.

About Broadband Technical Resources

Broadband Technical Resources is a provider of fiber optic network and data center construction and engineering construction and project management services to the cable and telecommunications industries. For more information, please visit btrusa.com.

