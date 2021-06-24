Ithaca Announces Nationwide Expansion with Whole Foods Market

"We were thrilled with the results from our regional expansion last year at Whole Foods and are very grateful for the opportunity to solidify our position as the premium brand in their category," says Chris Kirby, founder of Ithaca. "I'm so proud of our team for their hard work, shattering velocity expectations, and earning the confidence of our partners at Whole Foods. We got our start as a brand selling into, and tirelessly sampling, some of the most iconic Whole Foods locations in Manhattan, one-by-one, back in 2016. The opportunity to drive incremental growth and excitement in the category for Whole Foods on a national scale is an absolute dream come true."

As converging trends for plant based and dips continue to soar, Ithaca is betting big on a second surge of the dip that started it all, hummus. The brand has consistently proven its ability to cut through the clutter of the crowded hummus shelf with commitment to fresh and whole ingredients, differentiated packaging, and a product that delivers, building a highly loyal fanbase in the process.

In 2021 alone, Ithaca expanded its distribution into Sprouts, Safeway Seattle, Shaw's and Market Basket, making the brand now available in over 8,240 retailers nationwide.

Though Ithaca's ingredient list is simple and highly recognizable, the brand's formula is carefully crafted to ensure standout, bold flavor, and peak freshness. The ingredients are as straightforward as they read, but what creates the intense flavor Ithaca is known for, is how they're handled throughout the process. Lemon juice is freshly squeezed on site, cooked chickpeas are cooled completely before being blended with fresh ingredients, and the final product goes through an innovative process called High Pressure Processing. This ensures food safety instead of high temperature thermal processing and industrial preservatives, which is common practice for others in the category. The result is creamy, fresh, restaurant-quality hummus. Flavors that, according to Ithaca, are capable of not only trading consumers up to their premium price point, but also adding new users, occasions, and usage frequency well beyond what the category has ever seen. For more information visit www.ithacahummus.com.

About Ithaca

Created in 2013 by chef, Chris Kirby, Ithaca started out as a stand at the Ithaca Farmer's Market and quickly grew to become the fastest growing hummus brand in America. Ithaca is made using quality, real-food ingredients and uses High Pressure Processing to keep the ingredients fresh and full of nutrients. The brand offers eight chef-inspired varieties that each showcase bold, intense flavors, including: Lemon Garlic, Lemon Dill, Classic, Lemon Beet, Roasted Red Pepper, Kalamata Olive, Smoked Chipotle and Buffalo Ranch. Ithaca can be found in over 8,200 stores nationwide in a variety of premium, natural and conventional retailers such as Wegman's, Whole Foods, Publix, Sprouts Farmers Market, Target, Food Lion, Stop and Shop, Gelson's and The Fresh Market. For more information, visit www.ithacahummus.com.

