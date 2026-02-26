Ithina forms a global AI operating platform for physical commerce and industrial operations through strategic acquisitions, surpassing 50 million connected endpoints

Backed by Kline Hill Partners, Probot Ventures, and Zebra Technologies Corporation, Ithina launches one of the world's largest AI-enabled execution networks for the physical economy

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ithina Holdings Inc., creator of Ithina, an AI-driven intelligence and execution platform for physical operations, completed the acquisitions of Displaydata (UK), Agile Display Solutions (U.S.), and Altierre (Europe).

Ithina has launched as a global AI operating platform for real-time physical commerce and industrial operations, with more than 50 million connected endpoints already deployed across retail, manufacturing, and warehouse environments worldwide. With the acquisition, Ithina becomes one of the largest digitally addressable execution networks at the intersection of AI, edge connectivity, and IoT infrastructure—a foundation designed to move enterprises from insight to action inside the physical world.

From infrastructure to intelligence

The combination unifies decades of leadership in electronic shelf labels (ESL), wireless edge infrastructure, and large-scale deployment operations with a purpose-built AI operating layer designed for continuous sensing, decision-making, and execution.

Ithina begins with global scale—transforming an established infrastructure footprint into an intelligent, closed-loop system capable of coordinating actions in real time across millions of endpoints.

A closed-loop AI operating system for the physical world

The Ithina platform is designed as a closed loop across four integrated layers:

Sense — capturing live operational signals from connected edge devices

Decide — applying contextual AI models to optimize outcomes in real time

Execute — activating actions through digital shelf labels, displays, and workflow systems

Learn — improving continuously through outcome-based feedback loops

At the center of the system is Ithina Command, a human-in-the-loop control layer that supports transparency, governance, and enterprise oversight as AI-driven actions are deployed at scale.

Leadership perspective

"These acquisitions consolidate decades of infrastructure leadership into a single global AI operating platform," said Sanjay Purohit, CEO of Ithina Holdings Inc. "We're turning physical infrastructure into an intelligent network that can sense, decide, and act at enterprise scale—while maintaining the control and governance enterprises require."

"We believe Ithina represents a rare opportunity to build a category-defining operating layer for the physical economy," said James Bradshaw, Managing Director at Kline Hill Partners and board member of Displaydata. "Our decision to combine these businesses under Ithina and continuing support reflects conviction in the platform vision and the leadership team's ability to scale it globally."

"Ithina is embedding enterprise-grade AI capabilities directly into everyday operations," said Anukriti Shukla, Chairperson of Probot Ventures. "That unlocks real-time optimization not only for large organizations, but also for smaller operators who historically have not had access to this level of intelligence."

What this unlocks for enterprises

For large enterprises, Ithina provides a unified operating layer capable of coordinating real-time decisions and execution across millions of endpoints, geographies, and workflows. That same capability—previously achievable only through complex, custom-built systems—is now also accessible to smaller operators such as convenience stores, regional grocers, and franchise-based warehouses by embedding AI directly into the infrastructure they already use.

Across retail environments, Ithina can help reduce perishable waste, improve planogram compliance, optimize promotions, and support more dynamic pricing and execution workflows. Across manufacturing and warehouse environments, Ithina can help improve throughput, accuracy, and workforce productivity through intelligent task orchestration powered by Ithina-enabled tags, displays, and connected workflows.

About Ithina Holdings Inc.

Ithina Holdings Inc. is the creator of Ithina, an AI-driven intelligence and execution platform for physical commerce and industrial operations, including retail, manufacturing, and warehouse environments. Ithina connects millions of edge endpoints with real-time AI decision-making to enable continuous optimization, transparency, and enterprise control across physical operations worldwide. To learn more, visit ithina.com.

About Kline Hill Partners

Founded in 2015, Kline Hill Partners is an investment firm focused on the private equity secondary market, with industry-leading capabilities in the small-deal space. With $6.1 billion in assets under management, Kline Hill's funds are backed by a blue-chip investor base that includes endowments, foundations, family offices, and other institutional investors. Together, Kline Hill's Core and Solutions strategies make up a platform designed to serve the entirety of the small-deal secondary market, with capabilities spanning LP fund transfers, GP-led transactions, and secondary direct transactions. For more information, please visit www.klinehill.com

