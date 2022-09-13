iTHINK Financial Credit Union Signs Contract for the Black Knight Empower LOS to Help Drive Growth and Provide Members With an Exceptional Experience

iTHINK Financial selected the Black Knight Empower loan origination system (LOS) to help drive continued business growth

The credit union specifically chose Empower for its scalability and to help automate cumbersome manual processes

iTHINK Financial will also use several other Black Knight origination solutions that are fully integrated within the Empower ecosystem

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI) announced that iTHINK Financial Credit Union, a Florida-based credit union founded in 1969 by a group of IBM employees, has selected the Empower loan origination system (LOS) to automate its origination processes in support of the credit union's continued business growth.

"iTHINK Financial is growing every year as we attract more and more members, and we needed a loan origination system that will not only support our growth, but will scale as we do," said Mark Skinner, Chief Lending Officer at iTHINK Financial. "Empower more than fits the bill. It will automate many of the tedious processes our loan officers would otherwise do manually, and now our members will have the tools to complete a mortgage application online that automatically alerts the loan officer and processor in one smooth, seamless process."

Empower is a fully digital, "lights out" LOS built from the ground up on cloud-based architecture to scale with any size lender, and to drive continued growth while cutting operational costs. iTHINK Financial has also selected a suite of fully integrated web-based solutions that will allow them to focus on continuing to meet their members' financial needs. These additional solutions include machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; an industry-leading product and pricing engine from Optimal Blue, a division of Black Knight; a digital point-of-sale solution that enhances the mortgage application process for members and loan officers; a digital close solution with eDelivery and eSigning capabilities; a solution to assist with regulatory compliance requirements; a comprehensive fee service to help mitigate fee cures; professional flood zone determinations; an advanced business intelligence solution; and a web-based technology that enables lenders to access thousands of service providers directly within the Empower system.

"iTHINK Financial prides itself on offering personalized, 'white glove' service and we are confident that Empower will help them keep that commitment," said Rich Gagliano, President, Origination Technologies at Black Knight. "With our Empower LOS and its integrated suite of solutions, iTHINK Financial will be able to better support the growth of its business while streamlining processes for increased operational efficiencies and an enhanced member experience."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. ( NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About iTHINK Financial Credit Union

iTHINK Financial, established in 1969, is a growing and dynamic Credit Union, with more than 100,000 Members worldwide and over $2 billion in assets. A Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution that is owned by its Members. Credit Unions generally offer high-yield deposits, low interest-rate loans and low fee structures. iTHINK Financial offers a complete range of consumer and business banking products and services including: Checking and Savings accounts, Money Market accounts, Certificates, IRAs, First and Second Mortgages, Car Loans, Visa® Credit Cards, Business Accounts, Business Loans, Business Services, and much more.

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.