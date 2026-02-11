BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Trading Institute (ITI) and Westcliff University have announced a new academic partnership to offer a Master's in Trading degree taught by ITI and awarded by Westcliff University under its institutional accreditation, creating a structured, graduate-level pathway for aspiring and experienced trading professionals.

ITI and Westcliff University Announce Partnership to Offer Accredited Master’s in Trading Degree

This two-year program brings together the strengths of both institutions, combining ITI's practitioner-led trading education with Westcliff University's academic oversight, quality assurance, and degree conferral. Students complete the program through online coursework, expert mentoring, and immersive trading simulations, gaining real-world trading experience while earning a formally recognized graduate degree.

Westcliff University is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. All degree programs offered by the institution, including the Master's in Trading, are reviewed and approved by WSCUC as part of Westcliff's institutional accreditation.

The first cohort of the accredited Master's in Trading program is scheduled to begin in October 2026.

Bridging Professional Practice and Accredited Higher Education

For decades, trading education has largely existed outside formal academic frameworks. Aspiring traders have often relied on informal courses, bootcamps, or unregulated online content, while traditional finance degrees typically emphasize theory over the practical realities of professional trading.

The ITI–Westcliff partnership addresses this long-standing gap by delivering practitioner-led trading education within an accredited higher-education framework. ITI's curriculum provides real-world relevance and market-driven expertise, while Westcliff University ensures academic rigor, institutional oversight, and degree conferral.

Together, the institutions share a commitment to excellence, diversity, and challenging students to exceed expectations, offering a program that balances professional credibility with academic legitimacy.

A Comprehensive, Graduate-Level Trading Curriculum

The Master's in Trading curriculum is designed to reflect the full scope of professional trading performance, integrating technical skill, disciplined process, and human decision-making.

Core areas of study include market structure, execution, risk management, and performance analysis. In addition, the program features dedicated Master's-level coursework in trading psychology, focused on:

Cognitive performance

Decision-making under pressure

Behavioral awareness and self-management

These courses complement the technical and analytical components of the program and recognize the critical role psychology plays in consistent trading performance. By addressing both strategy and mindset, the curriculum supports the development of disciplined, reflective, and resilient trading professionals.

A Structured Pathway for Long-Term Professional Growth

A foundational principle of the Accredited Trading Program is that professional trading is built through structure, progression, and disciplined practice, rather than ad-hoc learning or isolated tactics.

ITI's practitioner-led approach emphasizes repeatable processes and real-world application, while Westcliff University's academic framework ensures the program meets established graduate-level standards. Together, this model provides students with a coherent, credible pathway for long-term development within the trading profession.

As Julie Cook, CEO of the International Trading Institute, explains: "Even for traders who never intend to work within a traditional institution, rigor matters. This partnership ensures students receive an education that is structured, disciplined, and grounded in both professional practice and accredited academic standards."

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between ITI and Westcliff University represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of trading education, one that aligns industry expertise with accredited higher education.

Both institutions are excited about the opportunities this program creates for future trading professionals seeking depth, legitimacy, and sustained growth in an increasingly complex global market.

Now Accepting Applications

Applications for the October 2026 Master's in Trading cohort are now open. Scholarship opportunities may be available to qualifying applicants on a first-come, first-served basis.

About the International Trading Institute (ITI)

The International Trading Institute (ITI) is an academic institution dedicated to professional trader development, offering a groundbreaking Master's in Trading program that blends theory with live market application and expert mentorship. With industry veterans as faculty and a rigorous, real-world curriculum, ITI is setting a new standard in trading education.

About Westcliff University

Westcliff University is an innovative global higher education institution with its finger on the pulse of the international business landscape and the needs of today's employers. Founded in 1993 and based in Irvine, Calif., it offers bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees spanning 20+ areas of study including business, education, technology, nursing, law, computer science and engineering. Westcliff is a California Public Benefit Corporation which affirms its dedication to operating in the best interests of its students and the surrounding community. With more than 7,000 enrolled students, its programs focus on both the hard and soft skills needed to secure quality jobs in high-growth industries. The university offers community and business engagement opportunities for the hands-on experience today's students require while providing innovative and affordable programs online and in classrooms across the globe.

Press & Contact Information

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional details, users can contact:

Brand : International Trading Institute

Website : https://internationaltradinginstitute.com/

Social Links:

Contact

Jasman Mann

International Trading Institute (ITI)

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889876/ITI_Westcliff_University_Partnership.jpg

SOURCE International Trading Institute (ITI)