ITI's The Intersect Tech Policy Summit Happening in Washington D.C. on February 3rd

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Tuesday, February 3rd, global tech trade association ITI will bring together top tech and government leaders to explore how America will chart its course in the global tech race. The Intersect will take place on February 3 from 11am – 4pm ET in Washington, DC.

Speakers include:

Nick Andersen, Executive Assistant Director, CISA

Sean Cairncross, National Cyber Director, The White House

Chairman Ted Cruz, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation (R-TX)

Dr. Dario Gil, Undersecretary for Science, U.S. Department of Energy

Dr. Ethan Klein, U.S. Chief Technology Officer, The White House

Chairman Brian Mast, U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee (R-FL)

Taylor Stockton, Chief Innovation Officer, U.S. Department of Labor

Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD)

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ)

Drew Bagley, Chief Privacy Officer, CrowdStrike

Lucy Cronin, Head of EU Public Policy, Amazon

Yossi Cohen, President & CEO, Ericsson Americas

Hugh Gamble , Vice President, Federal Government Affairs, Salesforce

, Vice President, Federal Government Affairs, Salesforce Nicole Isaac, Vice President, Global Public Policy, Cisco

Vandana Singh, Senior Vice President, Secure Power, North America, Schneider Electric

Bobbie Stempfley, Vice President and Business Security Officer, Dell Technologies

Julie Sweet, Chair & CEO, Accenture

Steve Vintz, Co-CEO, Tenable

Jason Oxman, President and CEO, Information Technology Industry Council (ITI)

In a new memo , ITI's President and CEO Jason Oxman shares his outlook on America's tech leadership in 2026, examining specific policies that impact U.S. innovation, infrastructure, and influence.

"Countries are locked in competition to lead in technology – from the talent and computing power to build it, to the resources to deploy it, and the policies to govern it," said ITI's President and CEO Jason Oxman. "All eyes are on the United States as it navigates this high-stakes terrain – and 2026 is poised to be a defining year as the U.S. charts its course in the global race for power and innovation. I look forward to exploring these policies and America's role in tech with key decisionmakers at the Intersect on Tuesday."



