Itiviti Accelerates Buy-side Capital Markets Connectivity with RTM in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with technology company RTM, the largest Brazilian financial extranet provider to the buy-side industry. The combination of Itiviti's NYFIX order routing network with RTM's technology solutions will enable RTM clients to provide on-net clients with access to the 700-strong international broker community and its associated services, such as NYFIX TCA, NYFIX Market Access, NYFIX Matching and the NYFIX Store, along with RTM's existing reach.

RTM is joining a growing Brazilian partner network through Itiviti's Global Alliance Program (GAP), the umbrella under which the company manages all partner relationships globally, enabling clients to leverage a highly integrated network of providers.

"This partnership is part of our goal of building a strong connectivity network for the financial sector vendors," said Adriane Rêgo, Commercial and Product Director of RTM. "Providing solutions that bring dynamism and security to financial operations is one of our priorities and working in a global partnership with Itiviti allows us to provide customers with a higher quality service."

"Through the Itiviti Global Alliance Program, we are building a strong community of technology providers, both traditional and SaaS/cloud-based, that want to work with an agnostic, un-conflicted vendor," says Philippe Carré, Global Partnerships Director at Itiviti. "It is in our interest to ensure Itiviti NYFIX connections are lit up quickly and efficiently, while providing participants security and robustness. Our strategic vision remains to operate a global connectivity utility for trading and post-trade services."

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB , on Facebook @ItivitiAB , and onLinkedIn

About RTM

RTM is the largest technology service provider for Brazilian financial market integration, offering telecommunications infrastructure and technology solutions in a private network environment with total security and high availability.

Along with ANBIMA and B3, it is present in 19 states connecting around 500 institutions of all sizes and 24 providers of information and services. In partnership with Embratel, it provides the management structure of RSFN, one of the networks of the Brazilian Payment System.

With a comprehensive business vision, RTM is committed to the open innovation model, stimulating creativity and entrepreneurship through initiatives and projects shared between partners, customers and startups.

The relationship is the main differential of the company, which always seeks to be close to its customers, meeting their demands.

For further information, please visit

www.RTM.net.br

Follow RTM on social media on LinkedIn and on Facebook @RTMtelecom.

