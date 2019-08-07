Itiviti Appoints Peter van Tiggelen as EVP, Head of Finance Office (CFO)

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Peter van Tiggelen as EVP, Head of Finance Office (CFO).

With extensive international finance experience, including from the United States and Asia, Peter has held several management positions in innovative, high-growth businesses. Most recently he was CFO of healthcare technology company CRF Health. Before that he was CFO of AMCo, a specialty pharmaceuticals company.

"I am delighted to welcome Peter to Itiviti's executive team. He comes with excellent credentials for managing our finances, including key roles with Private Equity-backed businesses. In addition to his hands-on management skills, Peter has also demonstrated a keen sense for business, strategy and a sure-handed approach to deliver on key performance targets," said Rob Mackay, CEO, Itiviti.

A Dutch national, Peter van Tiggelen received Business Administration and Finance degrees from the University of Groningen and the Free University of Amsterdam. He will join Itiviti on September 2, based in London. Outgoing Tony Falck will leave Itiviti after six years to pursue new opportunities.

"Itiviti is taking shape as a global powerhouse in financial technology, and I cannot think of a more exciting time to join. I really look forward to be part of a tremendous team and contributing to Itiviti's continued success," said Peter van Tiggelen.

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to evolve their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, and trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leveraging automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

