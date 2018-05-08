Itiviti Introduces VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti for Automated, Highly Scalable Trading System Testing

The testing and certification of trading environments presents an increasingly pressing requirement for financial services firms. Testing traditionally involves manual, time-consuming tasks, and as system complexity and size grow, this becomes an increasing burden. Many firms struggle with how to fully, effectively and repeatedly test complex systems.

Today's automated trading operation is a highly complex business, where lack of testing strategies has a huge impact. Managing test environments, with multiple test components, is costly and resource intensive both in terms of staffing and technical infrastructure requirements. Firms may end up spending more time managing and maintaining their complex testing environments than performing actual tests. VeriFIX Enterprise addresses such concerns by greatly improving testing efficiency.

"We see a growing awareness among clients that improved, comprehensive testing can provide an effective means for reducing cost and to match the rapid rate of change in trading infrastructure components, which necessitates more frequent validation," said Vaibhav Shukla, Senior Vice President, Global Services, Itiviti. "VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti applies best practices for automated testing, enabling the sophisticated test suites that large buy-side and sell-side organizations need. It addresses all functional requirements, while scaling at the enterprise level."

VeriFIX Enterprise offers unprecedented scalability as multiple users may test simultaneously on multiple agents. Continuous integration and regression testing leads to faster and more reliable testing cycles and improved quality. It effectively supports multi-protocol testing through unit and isolation testing, which breaks down testing into smaller units for improved accuracy, both for single modules and when performing end-to-end testing. By means of service virtualization, functional as well as behavioral changes may be tested and emulated.

Using a web-based interface, VeriFIX Enterprise test cases can be executed and viewed through any standard web browser, without the need for client application deployment. Test cases are remotely executed on an execution agent, where results, version control, configuration and test repositories are maintained, facilitating easier maintenance, faster access and extended integration opportunities. VeriFIX Enterprise offers real-time report tracking and traceability, enabling instant issue handling and investigation of scenarios, test plans and viewing of historical results.

VeriFIX Enterprise is available immediately. It offers seamless migration from VeriFIX by Itiviti.

VeriFIX Enterprise by Itiviti feature summary:

Web-based user interface.

Enterprise testing. Multiple users may test simultaneously on multiple agents.

Real-time defect tracking. Test case suite failures automatically raise defects.

Regression plans. Create plans comprising one or several multiple test suites, to be executed on an agent.

Scheduling plans. Define detailed schedules for the execution of your regression plans.

Powerful reporting. Real-time tracking. Scenario and session level metrics as well as point of failure prediction.

View historical test results. Web-based view for test suite execution logs and detailed results.

Web-user authentication via LDAP or native authentication.

Non-FIX protocol custom development and testing, supported by Itiviti Professional Services.

Easy license management. Centralized at server level.

REST API – open API to back end. Integration with other tools to perform end-to-end testing.

