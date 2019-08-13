Itiviti Partners With B3 to Expand the NYFIX Network in LATAM

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has partnered with B3, the Brazilian stock exchange. This partnership will ensure reliable connectivity between global firms and B3 members.

B3 joins Itiviti's Global Alliance Program (GAP), the umbrella under which the company manages all partner relationships globally, enabling clients to leverage a highly integrated network of technology providers. This strategic partnership will provide B3 members with access to the growing set of services including advanced analytics, monitoring and post-trade processing through the NYFIX portal. Additionally, this will create a higher quality experience across the board for all DMA, drop copies and order messages for B3 members.

"Through Itiviti GAP we're expanding a strong Capital Markets ecosystem of technologically savvy firms and providing access to our order routing network, customized TCA reporting, and industry-leading NYFIX Matching," said Lael Wakefield, Head of Americas, Itiviti.

"Internationalizing the B3 experience has been top of mind for several years," said Adolpho Bianchi, Superintendent of Products, Technology Services and Market Data at B3. "The combined services of B3 and Itiviti's NYFIX improves the ease of access to Brazilian clients on a global scale, creating a higher quality experience across the board for all DMA, drop copies and order messages."

This latest partnership comes on the heels of several other NYFIX partnerships across LATAM since the merger of Itiviti and Ullink in 2018. "In the past year we've made a push to increase investments in our Latin America order routing network," said Wakefield. "This partnership supports our local presence while expanding our global reach."

NYFIX is a global connectivity ecosystem with a community of 1,600 buy and sell-side firms of all sizes, including more than 150 exchanges and alternative venues worldwide. It has provided continuous service over more than ten years of operations with zero downtime.

For further information, please contact:

Itiviti

Megan Geldman

Head of Marketing and Communications

Americas

Tel: +1-312-541-4181

megan.geldman@itiviti.com

B3

Tel: +55-11-2565-7473

imprensa@b3.com.br

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter@Itiviti_AB, on Facebook@ItivitiAB, and onLinkedIn

About B3

B3 S.A. (B3SA3) is one of the main financial market infrastructure companies in the world and one of the largest in terms of market capitalization among global leaders in the exchange industry.

B3 connects, develops and enables the financial and capital market and, together with customers and society, boosts Brazil's growth.

It trades in stock exchange and OTC environments, and offers products and services to the financing chain.

Headquartered in São Paulo and with offices in London and Shanghai, B3 performs important functions in the market by promoting best practices in corporate governance, risk management and sustainability.

B3. With the market. For the future.

For further information, please visit http://www.b3.com.br/en_us/

Follow B3 on social media on Twitter @B3_Oficial, on Facebook @SomosB3 and on Linkedin

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-partners-with-b3-to-expand-the-nyfix-network-in-latam,c2876028

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/2876028/1087193.pdf Press release in PDF format

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB

Related Links

http://www.itiviti.com

