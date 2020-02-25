Itiviti Recognized for Best Trading and Execution Platform at Asian Private Banker Technology Awards

HONG KONG, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that its multi-asset trading and execution solution has won Best Trading and Execution Platform at the 5th Asian Private Banker Technology Awards. The Technology Awards are judged by members of Asian Private Banker's team.

A growing number of Asian private bankers and wealth managers rely on Itiviti's next-generation platform to handle complex order aggregation while automating high volume order flows taking advantage of Itiviti's advanced compliance and reporting capabilities for best execution.

"We were very impressed with Itiviti's innovative approach to address significant market and regulatory challenges, while offering a powerful, flexible platform for advanced trading technology adoption," said Sebastian Enberg, Editor, Asian Private Banker. "Itiviti's recognition as Best Trading and Execution Platform is well deserved, and this award clearly underlines their prowess as the leading technology partner in the private banking and wealth management industry."

Designed for automation and built on a modular architecture, Itiviti's platform is highly customizable to address a broad range of use cases for trading on the Asian and global markets. It is available through managed infrastructure that offers resilience, performance and scalability.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this important industry recognition which testifies to Itiviti's excellent standing with our APAC clients and traders in the region," said Ofir Gefen, Head of APAC, Itiviti. "This award is the fruit of all the hard work by many people across the globe: from engineers and product managers to sales and support teams. We also view it as further confirmation of Itiviti's strategy to stay committed to innovation and the importance we place on heavily investing in R&D."

About Asian Private Banker Technology Awards

Launched in 2015, the Asian Private Banker Technology Awards celebrate the innovations and achievements of Asia's rapidly growing financial technology sector. The awards

recognize technology excellence and innovation in the private banking and wealth management industry, rewarding providers that have demonstrated their foresight and execution over the past year. The Asian Private Banker magazine and website are aimed at relationship managers, C-suite management at private banks, and specialists in charge of product selection.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Ofir Gefen

Head of APAC

Itiviti

Tel: +852-2167-1950

ofir.gefen@itiviti.com

Agnes Wong

Head of Marketing & Communications

APAC

Itiviti

Tel: +852-2167-1986

agnes.wong@itiviti.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-recognized-for-best-trading-and-execution-platform-at-asian-private-banker-technology-awards,c3042890

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13830/3042890/1199387.pdf Press release in PDF format https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/i/asian-private-banker-awards-logo-2020,c2752274 Asian Private Banker Awards logo 2020

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB