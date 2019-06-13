Itiviti's Low-touch Trading Solution Wins Technical Analyst Award

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, has been presented with the 2019 Technical Analyst award. Following an extensive review process, Itiviti's low-touch trading solution was named a winner in the Best Trading System: Execution category.

Judged by an independent panel of experienced industry experts, the annual Technical Analyst Awards celebrate world leaders in trading software and technical analysis research. Now in its 11th year, the 2019 Technical Analyst Awards received another large number of high-quality nominations across the research, software and data categories. These were subsequently shortlisted to around 80 finalists, comprising leading investment banks, software companies and research houses.

"Itiviti is a previous winner of the Technical Analyst Awards and a regular finalist. Their low-touch solution is a great sell-side product with connectivity being a particular strength that sets it apart from other entrants," said Dr. Paul Netherwood, Founding Partner of Wimmer Horizon and a judge for the 2019 Technical Analyst Awards.

"We take great pride in this accolade, and once again joining the distinguished group of Technical Analyst award winners," said Lars Wiberg, Head of Product Strategy, Agency Trading, Itiviti. "This endorsement from an independent, informed authority is a significant confirmation to our team and to our efforts in providing customers with the updated tools they depend on for successful trading."

Designed for automation, Itiviti's low-touch platform is optimized to handle high-volume, low-latency order flow. It brings a full range of services for trading desks to actively monitor executions, anticipate issues through proactive alerts, and manage exceptions by combining execution routes seamlessly. It is available through managed infrastructure that offers resilience, performance and scalability.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 customers in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

About The Technical Analyst

Established in 2004, The Technical Analyst brings institutional technical research and strategy ideas to the global financial markets, supported by regular events and training courses. With a readership comprising traders, fund managers and hedge funds, we report on and publish technical analysis, market outlooks and trading strategies from banks, brokers and academics. We also host annual awards that celebrate excellence in technical analysis research and trading software.

The Technical Analyst is a division of Global Markets Media Ltd and was voted Runner-Up 'Most Innovative Media Outlet' at the State Street Institutional Press Awards in 2008, 2011 and 2012.

