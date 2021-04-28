ITK Solutions Group Taps Veteran IT Leader Brenden Smith To Head Its Growing Microsoft Power Platform Practice

BEVERLY, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ITK Solutions Group (ITK), a leader in process-driven digital transformation, today announced it has appointed Brenden Smith as the first director of the company's growing Microsoft Power Platform Practice. A recognized innovator and thought leader in the Microsoft Dynamics 365 community and seasoned enterprise IT solutions architect, Smith brings more than two decades of experience to his new role.

The Microsoft Power Platform gives ITK's customers instant access to the world's fastest, easiest, and most robust digital transformation solution for the intelligent enterprise. The platform enables companies to rapidly deploy new business solutions on a standardized data model, and gain maximum benefit from them with powerful analytics and business process automation. The Power Platform delivers on Microsoft's vision of the "citizen developer," by enabling regular business users to easily create new business applications and analytics dashboards without any coding expertise.

The platform aligns closely with ITK's "process first, technology second" approach, ensuring that ITK's solutions deliver immediate and real business results in the form of smarter business decisions, more effective management of resources and greater individual productivity.

"The Microsoft Power Platform is a significant pillar in our solution set, and enables us to rapidly transform our customers' business processes," said Chris Fibbe, managing partner at ITK. "Our practice is now being led by an expert who can draw on the extensive capabilities of the platform and apply them to the specific business challenges our customers face. Brenden has the extensive business acumen and technical expertise we need. We're excited to welcome him to the ITK family."

ITK is widely known for its highly effective and extensive use of Microsoft's full technology stack. The company serves a growing customer base that includes some of the best known names in retail, professional services, telecommunications and the nonprofit sector. Its extensive track record of success accelerating enterprises' digital transformations with ERP, CRM, POS and PSA software is marked by a keen understanding of how and where businesses can gain the most value from these technologies.

"We have completed more than 500 implementations for our customers' digital transformation journeys, including more than 150 ERP implementations in the retail industry alone," added Fibbe. "Our Microsoft Power Platform practice, led by Brenden, will build on this success while empowering our customers to achieve even more."

Prior to joining ITK and throughout his career Smith served in CTO and other leadership roles, overseeing Microsoft-powered projects for prominent organizations, including Concourse Federal Group, TruTandem, the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, and Procentrix. He also oversaw high-profile projects for various federal agencies, among them the redesign of the Travel Safety Administration's legacy "No-Fly" list.

"The Microsoft Power Platform makes it possible for organizations to get more from their data, streamline their operations, and communicate with their customers in ways that previously were not only technically daunting, but also cost-prohibitive," said Smith. "The democratization of IT the platform aligns well with ITK's approach – one which stresses the use of technology to address business realities, not technology for technology's sake. I look forward to helping our customers gain the unprecedented capabilities of the Microsoft Power Platform – from robotic process automation for business users to new applications and integrations that make it easier than ever for companies to work smarter."

About ITK Solutions Group

ITK Solutions Group is a consultancy of business process, industry, and technology experts helping retail, telecommunications, nonprofit, NGO and professional services businesses accelerate their digital transformation and optimize business processes. Founded in 2009, ITK brings together powerful technological solutions with an executive level understanding of industry issues. The ITK team is comprised of industry veterans with more than 50 years of experience who have successfully delivered some of the largest and most complex software implementations, including intricate business entity structures, multisite implementations and global rollouts. ITK leverages its business process, industry, and technical expertise to deliver world class ERP, CRM, PSA and POS projects, along with upgrades, support plans and testing. The company builds its solutions on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Unit4 Business World platforms.

