iTmethods Launches ONEagent Studio to Deliver Enterprise-Ready AI Agents

New solution combines agentic AI with human expertise to accelerate adoption and deliver measurable outcomes.

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iTmethods today announced the launch of ONEagent Studio, a new solution on the iTmethodsONE platform that empowers enterprises to create and deploy custom AI agents tailored to their business needs. Each project is supported by a dedicated Engineer from iTmethods, who partners with customers to design, configure, and optimize agents for maximum impact.

AI adoption is accelerating across industries: from HR and Finance to Operations, Customer Support, and Marketing, organizations are experimenting with agents but often in silos. This results in fragmented tools, duplicated spend, and compliance challenges. Many platforms also leave enterprises to manage adoption on their own.

ONEagent Studio addresses these challenges with a fully managed platform. Customers gain access to the latest AI models within days of release, helping them stay ahead without disruption or delay.

"Enterprises don't just need agents, they need business outcomes," said Paul Goldman, CEO of iTmethods. "ONEagent Studio ensures our customers get both: powerful AI agents combined with expert support to make them enterprise ready."

Key benefits of ONEagent Studio include:

AI Agents + Dedicated Engineer. An iTmethods Engineer partners with customers from day one to build and deploy agents.

Enterprise-Grade Governance. Compliance, security, and auditability built in.

Cross-Functional Integration. Agents for HR, Finance, Marketing, Operations, and IT all managed on one platform.

Latest AI Models, Fast. Access to new technologies within days of release.

No Vendor Lock-In. Support for best-in-class agents from multiple providers.

Use cases span the enterprise. HR teams can streamline resume screening and onboarding. Finance departments can improve forecasting and audit readiness. Customer Support can respond faster with chatbots and automated routing. IT and Operations can predict outages, triage incidents, and enforce policies, while Marketing teams optimize campaigns, generate content, and uncover insights.

iTmethods also helps organizations unlock AI already built into their DevOps toolchain with tools like GitLab, SonarQube, JFrog, and CircleCI. These features are often underused or difficult to manage at scale. The iTmethodsONE platform enables enterprises to leverage and manage these capabilities effectively.

Beyond existing toolchains, iTmethods supports adoption of AI-native developer tools including Coder, Continue AI and autonomous testing agents. This delivers AI-assisted software delivery that accelerates development and improves quality across the software lifecycle.

"With this new offering, customers can extend agentic AI across every part of their business," Goldman added. "Our mission is to help organizations scale adoption without silos or unnecessary complexity."

Learn More: Download the iTmethods Agentic AI Overview to see how ONEagent Studio helps enterprises create, deploy, and scale AI agents.

About iTmethods

iTmethods delivers a fully managed AI and DevOps platform that helps enterprises modernize software delivery across multi-cloud, multi-vendor environments. With ONEagent Studio, iTmethods expands its platform to enable governed deployment of AI technology across both enterprise functions and software development. Learn more at www.itmethods.com.

