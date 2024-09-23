ITN, the leader in automated activation technology for local TV, today announced the launch of the ITN-SSP, a breakthrough linear TV Supply-Side Platform

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ITN-SSP provides the industry's most streamlined digital-like solution for local linear TV, closely aligning it with the ease and efficiency of programmatic digital media. This new offering enables suppliers to submit, manage, control, and report on transactable inventory directly within ITN's comprehensive marketplace.

The platform leverages ITN's highly regarded internal media management software, developed over years of investment and learning. It provides industry professionals with the most robust direct local linear TV selling tools ever available to sellers.

ITN is currently engaged with demand-side platforms (DSPs) and buying marketplaces to integrate and connect, enabling a true, fully realized, programmatic buying experience for local linear TV. This connection is rolling out throughout the fall and winter of 2024/25, with full functionality targeted for completion next year.

"The industry has been waiting for a platform that puts local linear TV into the programmatic ecosystem and back into the forefront of the media industry. Our goal is to bridge the gap in technology between linear TV and other media by providing a digital-like experience with ease of execution, transparency, and control. Today marks a significant step in that direction." stated Todd Watson, CEO of ITN.

Watson went on to say, "While the ITN-SSP is currently connecting with local TV and engaging DSP platform companies, we are committed to expanding its capabilities to deliver even greater value in the future."

For more information regarding the ITN SSP please contact:

Craig Sulema at [email protected]

About ITN Networks:

ITN Networks is the leading ad tech company in the transformation of local TV and streaming activation.

Their proprietary platforms utilize the industry's most advanced technology for data organization, dynamic analytics, process automation, and optimization tools to connect marketers with their key consumers at the local level.

Their managed service team activates local video across broadcast, cable, and digital channels. They handle the complexities for agencies and marketers, providing expert guidance and execution while allowing them oversight and control to ensure their strategies are executed as planned.

