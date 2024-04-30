ITO EN Signs MLB All Star, Shohei Ohtani, As Global Brand Ambassador for Oi Ocha

Oi Ocha, a timeless ritual that transcends borders, embodies the pursuit of authenticity, quality and the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITO EN, the creator of Oi Ocha, the world's No. 1 unsweetened green tea beverage, has named Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers as a Global Brand Ambassador. In this role, Ohtani will be featured in global campaigns, across product packaging, advertising, and marketing.

Courtesy of ITO EN

Japanese professional baseball pitcher and designated hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani, nicknamed "Shotime," quickly established himself as Major League Baseball's (MLB) greatest two-way player in a century following his MLB debut in 2018. He was named an All-Star and unanimously chosen to receive the AL Most Valuable Player award at the season's end in 2021.

Ohtani is a long-time fan of 'Oi Ocha' Green Tea, crediting its incredible taste and wellness benefits. Leveraging his worldwide popularity and reach, from his roots in Japan to his new home in Los Angeles, he will invite people globally to indulge in a timeless ritual that transcends borders.

"I am delighted to announce that I have entered into a global partnership with ITO EN's 'Oi Ocha'," says Ohtani. "I have always been a big fan of 'Oi Ocha.' It has remained an important companion, from my home in Japan to my current life in America. I was thrilled to hear that my love and frequent consumption of the 'Oi Ocha' Green Tea resonated with ITO EN, which led to this opportunity. As a devoted fan of the brand, I am excited about the prospect of sharing its charm with people all over the world."

Renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability, ITO EN's carefully sourced and curated selection of senchas and green tea blends embody the pure essence of Japan's revered tea culture. Through long-held growing traditions, the brand brings the great taste and unmatched health properties cultivated from Japan's pristine fields straight to your cup – without any additives or preservatives. The brand celebrated its 35th anniversary in February 2024 and has sold more than 43 billion servings, since its launch in 1989.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ohtani as ITO EN's Global Brand Ambassador," says Daisuke Honjo, President of ITO EN, Ltd. "He has been a pioneer in every aspect of his career, and his sense of purpose, drive and wellbeing embodies our core values. We look forward to collaborating with such a talented and inspiring athlete, whose authentic love for "Oi Ocha" and global reach will allow us to connect with both new and existing consumers around the world."

The partnership kicks off with a media release and global ad campaign, featured in newspapers around the world, with more exciting announcements to quickly follow. For more information about ITO EN, please visit https://itoen.com .

About ITO EN:

Based on the Group's management philosophy of "Customers First," our mission is to help our customers lead a healthy and fulfilling life of well-being and help create a sustainable society. We are committed to providing the best taste and value of "Japanese" tea to our customers of all ages.

In order to realize our long-term vision of becoming a "Global Tea Company," we will continue to promote "Oi Ocha" as a representative Japanese brand around the world, connect with tea culture in various regions around the world, and create a new tea culture and tea market on a global scale through the ITO EN Group's technology and value chain. Through the strong partnerships we have built with everyone associated with our company since its establishment, we will continue to contribute to the healthy and affluent lives of our customers in Japan and worldwide.

Media Contact:

Gianna Cesa

Behrman Cesa Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE ITO EN