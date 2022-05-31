ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation to Deliver Intertrust Platform Based Solutions to Japanese Market and Beyond

Japanese system integration leader builds center-of-excellence in secure multi-party interoperable data operation solutions

SAN FRANCISCO and TOKYO, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation, a leading Japanese systems integration company, and Intertrust, a leading provider of trusted distributed computing technologies, today announced a partnership agreement to deliver solutions based on Intertrust Platform for interoperable, secure data to ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation's core markets.

Intertrust Platform provides enterprises with secure interoperability for distributed data services that allows diverse data management systems to interoperate as one. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation plans to initially deliver solutions in various target verticals including energy, telecommunications, health, manufacturing, and eventually, cross-vertical enterprise computing settings. Intertrust Platform allows enterprises running diverse cloud, data warehouses, databases, etc. to operate them as one system, but also to interoperate with other enterprises seamlessly. The technology allows for code-once, run anywhere capabilities, compliance with regulatory requirements, and faster time to AI. The Platform's ability to provide consistent scalable security for IoT and data operations is unique and essential on today's Internet.

"As enterprises move to the cloud, they are adopting integrated data operation solutions under secure systems management environment," said Masanori Tanaka, General Manager of Enterprise Business Planning Division, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation. "Intertrust Platform allows customers to build solutions that bridge diverse systems within and between enterprises, in a way that delivers interoperability for distributed data services securely with data governance control."

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation is the leading system integration solution provider in Japan and operates in six countries. Their force of over 6,700 experts deliver world-class solutions to top enterprises in these regions. Working with Intertrust, they will deliver solutions starting immediately.

"We are honored to work with ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation to deliver strategic platform technology to major Japanese enterprises," said Talal G. Shamoon, Intertrust CEO. "ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation's mastery in delivering top quality enterprise solutions means that corporations across Japan and East Asia can benefit from working with a trusted solutions provider who can deliver cutting edge technology to support data-driven businesses across the region."

