iToolab RecoverGo (Android) V7.0.0 Version Now Supports View and Download Backup from Google Drive

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iToolab Co Ltd, a software development company, has come up with a new solution – RecoverGo (Android) that's designed to extract Android backup data from Google Drive. With iToolab RecoverGo (Android), you can easily preview, selectively recover data from Google Drive backup. Whats' more, users will never worry about factory resetting to restore backup from Google Drive.

iToolab RecoverGo (Android) V7.0.0

What's NEW

Preview Google Drive Backup with Details

You can preview details, search and recover certain files, download backups to your computer to avoid backups expiring in Google Drive and being automatically deleted.

Fast to Download Backup from Google Drive

RecoverGo (Android) is designed with a user-friendly interface and the restore process is super easy. Here are main file types RecoverGo (Android) supports:

Keep History Backup and Recover Anytime

RecoverGo (Android) can help you recover data from Google backup in many scenarios, such as deleted data, lost phone or device damaged! With RecoverGo (Android), you can easily download Google backup and keep the history to preview and recover at any time.

Major Feature of iToolab RecoverGo (Android)

Recover Lost Data from Android Devices with Highest Success Rate

RecoverGo (Android) is a 100% safe software, which has the highest data recovery success rate and supported rate in the industry. No matter what kind of data you lost on your Android phone, RecoverGo (Android) can easily find and recover the deleted data, such as contacts, messages, photos, etc.

Recover Deleted WhatsApp Data and WhatsApp Business Data without Backup/Root

Compare to other tools, RecoverGo (Android) supports to recover WhatsApp (Business) data without rooting. It supports recover WhatsApp data from both personal and business account without backup. Besides, you can recover and export deleted data to HTML or PDF Files.

Supported Brands & Android OS

In terms of supported devices, RecoverGo (Android) is a complete package. The tool is compatible with all the popular Android manufacturers including Samsung, Google, Oppo, Xiaomi, etc. In addition, it is also compatible with 6,000+ Android models that run from Android 2.0 to Android 13.

Pricing (The Most Cost-Effective Recovery Tool for Android)

For one month license, 1-5 devices it only takes $35.95, one year plan is only $39.95. The lifetime version is the best value price: $49.95.

About iToolab:

iToolab is a software development company with a team of experienced developers who are constantly building mobile solutions to help users tackle different types of technical issues in their day-to-day life. Some of the popular software built by iToolab include RecoverGo, FixGo, UnlockGo, WatsGo and AnyGo. All these tools are designed with the vision to help Android/iOS users troubleshoot different issues and have acquired more than 55,000 customers from across the globe.

