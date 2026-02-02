iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery V1.3.0 Official Released: Recover Permanently Deleted Files

iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery V1.3.0 Recover Deleted Files with 99% Recovery Rate

KOWLOON, Hong Kong, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Are permanently deleted files really gone? Is there any way to recover permanently deleted files? It's now possible thanks to iToolab's breakthrough in data scanning and recovery. iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery V1.3.0 optimizes the scanning modes, offering a high success rate up to 99% for severe data loss scenarios.

Why iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery?

iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery

iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery is an easy and effective data recovery tool for Windows 11/10/8/7. It supports to recover deleted photos, videos, documents, audios, emails, and other file types. No matter how you lost your precious data, iToolab RecoverGo can get them back.

Key Features of iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery:

User-friendly interface: The interface is user-friendly, making data recovery easy for both beginners and professionals.

High success rate: iToolab technical team utilizes advanced algorithms and optimizes the scanning modes to maximize your data recovery rate.

Free scan and preview: It's totally free to run a quick scan and advanced scan. And you can preview the file before recovery.

Advanced filters: With multiple filter options, you can quickly locate your lost/deleted file. Then act fast before the data is overwritten.

Wide compatibility: In addition to PC data recovery, iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery software also supports external hard drives, SD cards, USB flash drives, and even digital cameras.

How to Recover Permanently Deleted Files in Windows 11/10?

Step 1: Free download and install iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery tool on your Windows desktop or laptop.

Step 2: This file recovery program can recover deleted files from different storage devices. Choose a location to search for the lost data.

Step 3: It will perform a quick scan and advanced scan to find your deleted data. Once completed, you can preview the data and recover it.

Full guide here: https://itoolab.com/guide/how-to-use-recovergo-windows-data-recovery/

Price and Availability

iToolab RecoverGo Windows Data Recovery is fully compatible with all Windows operating systems, including Windows 11/10/8/7. Please visit iToolab official website to download the latest version.

The program is sold with different license types, including 1 Month Plan, 1 Year Plan and Lifetime Plan. The prices are $39.99, $49.99, $69.99, respectively. In other words, the longer you own the license, the cheaper it will be.

About iToolab

iToolab is a software development company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving 130+ countries and has been trusted and recommended by some leading tech sites and users worldwide. iToolab is a trusted one-stop shop for smartphone utility apps.

For more details, please visit:

Website: https://itoolab.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/itoolab

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

X/Twitter: https://x.com/IToolab

This release was issued through Send2Press® on behalf of the news source. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.send2press.com/.

SOURCE iToolab Co.,Ltd