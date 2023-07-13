iToolab WatsGo Mac V8.1.4 Released! The Easiest Way to Transfer WhatsApp 2023

News provided by

iToolab Co Ltd

13 Jul, 2023, 15:17 ET

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iToolab Co Ltd (iToolab) has released iToolab WhatsGo for Mac V8.1.4. This will allow users to easily transfer WhatsApp between Android and iPhone on macOS. iToolab WatsGo WhatsApp Transfer has been highly appreciated by users around the world since its first debut for its compatibility and affordability.

"This definitely extends the life of the data transfer. No matter what operating system you use, iToolab WatsGo will help you migrate data from Android to iPhone without data loss," said Mia Garcia, CEO at iToolab.

Continue Reading
iToolab WatsGo Mac V8.1.4 Released
iToolab WatsGo Mac V8.1.4 Released

KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB WATSGO MAC V8.1.4:

1. Transfer WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from between Android and iPhone

iToolab WatsGo is the best alternative of Move to iOS app in the year 2023. No need to factory reset iPhone at all and smoothly transfer WhatsApp at 10240kb/s. You can enjoy the features as below:

2. Select Any WhatsApp Data You Want to Transfer

Move to iOS won't let you transfer a single type of WhatsApp data, but iToolab WatsGo gives you a wide range of options to selectively copy old WhatsApp data to a new device. All messages, contacts, call history, pictures, documents, etc. can be selectively moved as you like.

3. Backup WhatsApp to PC Instead of iCloud or Google Drive

If you want to save local space, or you are unable to backup WhatsApp to cloud space on your device, then backing up WhatsApp to the computer is a great choice. All your WhatsApp backups will be saved locally and automatically detected by iToolab WatsGo.

4. Restore Old WhatsApp Backup to Device Anytime

You have the ability to restore your most recent backup or backups from several months ago to your target device. No more worries about losing data again.

PRICE:

1-Month Plan: $19.95
1-Year Plan: $35.95
Lifetime Plan: $45.95
30% OFF Coupon Code: WATSNEW03
More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/watsgo-for-mac/

Device Compatibility:

iOS: iOS 10-16: All iPhone models running on the selected iOS versions.
Android: Android 5-13: Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, HTC, ASUS, ONEPLUS, Sony, Vivo, etc.
Mac: 13(macOS Ventura), 12(macOS Monterey), 11(macOS Big Sur), 10.15 (macOS Catalina), 10.14 (macOS Mojave), Mac OS X 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.12(macOS Sierra), and 10.11(El Capitan)
Windows: Windows 11/8/7

About iToolab:

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based and leading iOS and Android solution provider that's working with a vision to help smartphone users tackle various technical errors on their devices. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab operates in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base.

LEARN MORE:

Official Website: https://itoolab.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab
Twitter：https://twitter.com/IToolab
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com 

SOURCE iToolab Co Ltd

Also from this source

iOS 16.5 iCloud Bypass Is Available on iToolab UnlockGo iOS Now

Best iPhone Data Recovery Killer 2023: iToolab RecoverGo iOS

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.