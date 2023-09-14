iToolab WatsGo: The Best Way to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The iPhone 15 series debuted on Tuesday. If you're considering buying one to upgrade from an old iPhone or Android device, this would be worth it. WhatsApp Data migration between different operating systems is exactly what you'll be doing. And the best way to transfer WhatsApp is iToolab WatsGo, developed by iToolab Co Ltd (iToolab). It is a well-known all-in-one WhatsApp transfer, backup & restore tool to get users out of complicated situations.

iToolab WatsGo
iToolab WatsGo

"iToolab WatsGo is a good assistant that helps you transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15. We've optimized the UI and will provide you the best experience to enjoy a seamless transfer to the new iPhone 15," said Mia Garcia, CEO at iToolab.

KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB WATSGO:

Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15 without Factory Reset

With iToolab WatsGo, you don't need a factory reset on the new iPhone 15 or other devices. This is the most outstanding feature that outweighs the Move to iOS app. So don't worry about data loss anymore.

Smooth Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone 15 up to 10240KB/s

Most of the feedback from users on Reddit that Move to iOS WhatsApp transfer gets stuck on the preparation or 0%, 90%, 99%... However, iToolab WatsGo perfectly solves this problem because it has a stable transfer technique built-in. Typically up to 3x faster than using Move to iOS.

3 Simple Steps to Transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone using iToolab WatsGo

Step 1. Download and initiate iToolab WatsGo.

Step 2. Connect your devices.

Step 3. Select the data you want to transfer.

Video Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4MW57DNkvY

iPhone 15 Release Celebration, Time-limited Promotion up to 40% OFF

iToolab WatsGo is now offering a 40% OFF promotion for all new and existing users. You can be part of the promotion now, or use the coupon directly: WHATSRE04

Learn more sales promotion details here: https://itoolab.com/move-whatsapp-to-new-phone/

FINAL PRICE AFTER DISCOUNT:

1-Month Plan: original $16.95, now $10.17

1-Year Plan: original $29.95, now $17.97

Lifetime Plan: original $39.95, now $23.97

More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/watsgo-for-windows/

Device Compatibility:

iOS: iOS 10-17: All iPhone models running on the selected iOS versions.

Android: Android 5-14: Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, HTC, ASUS, ONEPLUS, Sony, Vivo, etc.

Mac: 13(macOS Ventura), 12(macOS Monterey), 11(macOS Big Sur), 10.15 (macOS Catalina), 10.14 (macOS Mojave), Mac OS X 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.12(macOS Sierra), and 10.11(El Capitan)

Windows: Windows 11/8/7

About iToolab:

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based and leading iOS and Android solution provider that's working with a vision to help smartphone users tackle various technical errors on their devices. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab operates in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base.

For more details, please visit: 

Official Website:https://itoolab.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IToolab

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@iToolab

