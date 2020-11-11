itopia empowers Artnet to streamline mission-critical VDI on Google Cloud

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, itopia announces the successful deployment of hundreds of remote desktops for a leading online art data provider, Artnet. Spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic, Artnet developed a strong interest in simplifying its ability to manage remote employees with a unified, cloud-native solution. While Artnet had measures in place to address business continuity, there was simply too much complexity involved to be considered a long-term solution for this new normal.

itopia's cloud automation and orchestration platform introduced a novel approach to VDI management, allowing Artnet to drastically simplify how it administers Windows workloads and scales infrastructure on demand on Google Cloud. With itopia, Artnet's employees could access the mission-critical Windows applications they needed to continue to work productively, while Artnet's IT team gained a streamlined manner towards managing the new VDI environment from a single, unified control panel remotely. Artnet's Desktop as a Service (DaaS) deployment comes as part of the company's larger initiative to downsize its on-premises data center footprint and migrate workloads to Google Cloud.



"Many businesses are looking for the most secure way for their employees to access business applications while working remotely," said Andy Dorf, Account Executive at itopia. "With itopia, Artnet can secure their sensitive, corporate data in the cloud and deliver it with all the state-of-the-art security measures that Google Cloud has to offer."



"We decided a while back that we didn't want any mission-critical information to live on our metal," said Matthew Cochran, CTO at Artnet. "The COVID-19 pandemic was the catalyst that made us say, 'our proprietary applications need to be secured and delivered via the cloud.' itopia and Google Cloud made this happen quickly and seamlessly."



"Google Cloud is dedicated to helping businesses solve the connectivity and security challenges that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Our technology partners like itopia make it easier for us to help customers like Artnet."



Prior to moving their VDI workloads to Google Cloud, Artnet was a Google Workspace customer. Artnet's use of itopia for deploying and managing their cloud infrastructure increases their digital footprint on Google Cloud and further bolsters the company's digital transformation.

