itopia launches support for Windows 10 VDI on Google Cloud with all-new management platform

MIAMI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- itopia, the leading cloud automation and orchestration solution for Google Cloud, today announced the expanded capabilities of its SaaS platform to deploy and manage Windows 10 Client OS virtual desktops and apps. With the latest release, itopia customers now have the ability to deliver global deployments of both Windows 10 and Windows Server VDI environments on Google Cloud's high-speed network.

Coinciding with its Windows 10 product release, itopia has released an all-new management console and end-user login portal, focused on streamlined UX and a snappier interface. In addition to the refined admin experience, the new itopia version release showcases:

Native Integration with Google Cloud's Sole-Tenant Nodes

Automated Gold Image Validation from Customer-Sourced Images

Customizable Admin Roles for Granular Permissions Delineation

As more enterprises embrace the cloud for addressing the increasing trend of distributed workforces, itopia is positioned to provide the easiest, most cost-effective way to manage cloud VDI and DaaS environments at scale.

"itopia exists to bridge the gap between Windows applications, low-cost end-user devices, and Google Cloud. As one unified management platform, itopia automates and orchestrates the entire VDI technology stack, enabling sysadmins with no VDI or Google Cloud experience to oversee global deployments and easily manage a distributed workforce." said Ubaldo Don, CTO and Co-Founder of itopia.

From large healthcare providers to multinational manufacturers and more, itopia's automation platform makes it easy for enterprises to move their end-user workloads to Google Cloud and equip their employees with secure access to business critical apps and data on any device.

"As a Premier Partner of Google Cloud, itopia is uniquely positioned to accelerate the modernization of the enterprise," said Jonathan Lieberman, CEO and Co-Founder of itopia. "itopia's Cloud VDI orchestration makes the future of end-user computing possible while slashing IT costs and unburdening IT teams."

itopia is Google Cloud's exclusive solution for cloud-native VDI and Desktop as a Service (DaaS), bringing an enterprise-grade platform to the GCP Marketplace. With one-click procurement and one-click deployment, itopia's close partnership with Google Cloud makes digital transformation possible in days -- not months.

About itopia

As enterprises seek to simplify their digital transformation, itopia automates and orchestrates infrastructure on Google Cloud , enabling enterprises to shed IT burdens and focus on what they do best. itopia's core offerings include accelerating VDI workload migration to cloud-native Desktop as a Service (DaaS), eliminating costly & complex infrastructure overhead from vendors like Citrix or VMware, and providing a unified, end-to-end lifecycle management console for securely delivering Windows virtual desktops & apps to global, distributed workforces.

For more information, please contact:

itopia

Alex Wagner

561-400-2032

[email protected]

www.itopia.com

SOURCE itopia

Related Links

http://www.itopia.com

