ITProTV Announces Q1 Results

The 2018 focus is on growing enterprise sales, and Q1 2018 revenue from enterprise memberships showed a 134% increase from Q1 2017. The ITProTV team grew by 24% in Q1 2018 and has expanded into an additional 11,000 square feet in Tower Technology Park, more than doubling its office space.

The new space is accommodating the expansion of the marketing, enterprise sales and software engineering teams. There is also a flex space for meetings and workshops.

"With a strong start to 2018, we're well on track to achieving our annual financial goals and our '20/20 vision' to reach $50 million in revenue by 2020," ITProTV CEO Tim Broom said. "The new space is allowing for more growth across all teams, and in particular for the expanding enterprise sales team."

After just four years in business, ITProTV is experiencing triple digit growth as the company sets records for revenues, new members, and new enterprise memberships for its primary offering of IT training. ITProTV plans to double both membership and revenue in the next year and launch four new subscription options for developers, technology business managers, office administrators, and creative professionals. ITProTV is disrupting the eLearning market with an affordable, engaging alternative to giants such as LinkedIn Learning, CBT Nuggets and Pluralsight. The company has been bootstrapped to date and has yet to take on institutional investment, but is currently engaging with multiple growth equity firms for a possible relationship.

ABOUT ITProTV

ITProTV is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that creates an entertaining & effective solution to IT training. With a vision to empower people through engaging and enjoyable technology training, ITProTV produces live IT education training shows daily offering its members the most current education available in a highly interactive format. ITProTV has more than 90,000 members worldwide and is used by more than 4,000 educational institutions and enterprise companies. Learn more about ITProTV at itpro.tv.

