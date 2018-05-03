ITProTV enhances offerings for ITIL® with authorization, instructor

AXELOS is a leader in best practice methodologies used globally in IT governance. Its methods include ITIL® - the most widely accepted approach to service management, helping individuals and organizations use IT to realize business change, transformation and growth. PeopleCert administers examinations for AXELOS content.

Peacock teaches all levels of ITIL, from Foundation to Master, using the PassionIT Group materials. Peacock's vast knowledge coupled with the binge-worthy learning™ format of ITProTV creates positive outcomes for IT professionals globally.

"Jo is the industry's go-to expert of choice for ITIL instruction," Tim Broom, ITProTV CEO said. "Her students have a greater than 98% pass rate, so bringing her on full-time is a big win for us and an opportunity to further expand our IT governance offerings."

Peacock is an instructor for ITProTV courses in various governance methodologies and standards, including Agile project management. Adding courses for the VeriSM®, Prince2®, MoR® and MSP® methodologies is on the ITProTV roadmap with the addition of Peacock.

"We call instructors 'edutainers' because they must engage the viewer to deliver the ITProTV experience, and Jo does that extremely well," Broom said. "The courses that she teaches enhance our course library as we continue to meet the needs of IT professionals globally."

ITProTV is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that creates an entertaining & effective solution to IT training. With a vision to empower people through engaging and enjoyable technology training, ITProTV produces live IT education training shows daily offering its members the most current education available in a highly interactive format. ITProTV has more than 90,000 members worldwide and is used by more than 4,000 educational institutions and enterprise companies. Learn more about ITProTV at itpro.tv.

