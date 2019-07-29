ITProTV named to the "Best Companies to Work For in Florida" list for 2019

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITProTV, the home of binge-worthy learning™ for IT professionals and the fastest growing online learning membership platform, is pleased to announce that it was named one of the "Best Companies to Work For in Florida" for the second year in a row by Florida Trend magazine.

ITProTV ranked number 18 in the mid-sized company (50-249 employees) category, holding steady from its 2018 ranking of 17.

The annual competition identifies and recognizes Florida's best employers in small, mid-sized and large categories. Honorees were selected after a thorough, two-step process involving an evaluation of the workplace, its policies, practices, philosophies and demographics – in addition to a random and confidential survey of company employees designed to measure their engagement and satisfaction.

"This program is largely driven by the voices of our employees and therefore we value the results a great deal," ITProTV CEO Tim Broom said. "The goal of our leadership team is to take care of our team and empower each team member to take care of our members."

ITProTV is the highest-ranked Gainesville-based company in the survey.

"While our recruiting effort stretches nationwide, we also find a great deal of talent right here in Gainesville," Broom said. "This recognition will help us attract more of the best people from the local professional community."

ITProTV was founded in 2013. The Best Companies Group has been ranking Florida-based companies since 2009.

ABOUT ITProTV

ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering binge-worthy learning™ to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice exams and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.

CONTACT: Valerie Riley, valerie@itpro.tv (352) 389-5528

SOURCE ITProTV

Related Links

http://itpro.tv

