ITProTV unveils updated Android app

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITProTV, the home of binge-worthy learning™ for IT professionals and the fastest growing online learning membership platform, unveiled its updated Android app today.

The update includes a new interface, and a 'recently watched' view for added convenience. Mobile users can watch in landscape mode with the update and can adjust the playback speed of episodes for a more customized viewing experience.

"ITProTV members love our IT training, and they are increasingly using mobile devices to develop their IT skills," Tim Broom, CEO of ITProTV, said. "This updated app is will give members a positive viewing experience to enable them to be lifelong IT learners."

The ITProTV app is available as a free download in the Google Play store.

ITProTV provides online, on-demand training for those just starting out in IT all the way through to expert level courses. ITProTV is the official video training partner for CompTIA. Microsoft, Cisco, Apple and Linux are just a few of the vendors that IT professionals will find on the ITProTV platform. ITProTV is disrupting the eLearning market with an affordable, engaging alternative to giants such as LinkedIn Learning, CBT Nuggets and Pluralsight.

ABOUT ITProTV

ITProTV is an online membership platform addressing the global IT skills gap by delivering binge-worthy learning™ to train IT professionals in every stage of their careers. ITProTV turns IT education into a conversation that connects learners to experts and each other. With new content added daily, IT pros can access 4,000+ hours of content, plus practice exams and virtual labs, and be a part of an IT community. ITProTV offers flexible and cost-effective membership options for both corporate teams and individual learners who can learn at their own pace wherever it is most convenient. Learn more at www.itpro.tv.

CONTACT: Valerie Riley, valerie@itpro.tv, (352) 389-5528

SOURCE ITProTV

