ITPS' Commitment to Community and Helping Children

CEO Eric Cunningham was asked what he is most proud of after the one-year inception of ITPS. Cunningham was quick to point out, "My team's passion for community involvement with a focus on helping kids is what I am most proud of."

Over 25 charities have been impacted with ITPS' involvement in giving time, participating in programs, Donating and Mentoring. The ITPS Foundation was created with a goal of directing children that need help and guidance in achieving their dreams.

Whether it is a local charity to help underprivileged children or it's the ITPS Adidas Gold basketball program, ITPS is making a difference. Cunningham explains, "Our employees want to give back and make an impact on the community. That is what makes our company special and our culture unique. Being the best and bringing your best is how we march at ITPS. Sometimes kids need a little encouragement and once they see success, anything is possible."

"We have donated our time to anything from local farm maintenance for children with Autism, driving kids thousands of miles to visit colleges, to spending time with children at the Andrew Carnegie Science Center. It makes our people feel complete. Working for some of the best leaders in business and philanthropy at Microsoft, Salesforce and Netech Corporation has enabled us to develop our passion outside of making our customers successful," Cunningham added.

