iTradeNetwork Debuts Solution Empowering Food Service Manufacturers to Proactively Manage Trade Spend Programs

News provided by

iTradeNetwork

31 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

With unmatched data management capabilities and applied analytics, manufacturers can eliminate the risk of rebate double-dip and invalid distributor bill-back claims.

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iTradeNetwork, a leading supply chain management solutions provider, has announced the launch of its latest innovation - a comprehensive solution for managing trade spend. This new solution will revolutionize how manufacturers manage their partnerships with distributors and operators, leveraging North America's most extensive distributor network.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, iTradeNetwork has a deep understanding of the challenges manufacturers face when managing complex distribution partnerships. Their new solution provides clean and accurate data to ensure manufacturers can access the most reliable and up-to-date information to make informed decisions.

It is setting iTradeNetwork's solution apart from others in the market with its integration with the largest distributor, operator, and GPO data network and its ability to tap into 25 years of historical master data. iTradeNetwork consumes, cleans, maps, and converts complex data into practical trade spend insights to aid manufacturers in managing their trade spend program.

"One of the most distinguishing features about our solution is its ability to tap into 25 years of historical master data," said Nathan Romney, Chief Product Officer at iTradeNetwork," This accumulated knowledge forms the backbone of the software, providing invaluable insights and applied analytics to aid manufacturers in making more informed decisions."

In addition to its unmatched data integration capabilities, iTradeNetwork's solution offers purpose-built applied analytics for manufacturers, allowing manufacturers to easily track and analyze distributor bill-back, rebate programs, pricing discrepancies, and white space analysis, enabling manufacturers to identify costly errors and inefficiencies and make data-driven decisions to optimize their trade spend.

"We are excited to offer this innovative solution to our clients," says Romney. "With our unmatched data integration and applied analytics, we are confident that manufacturers will see significant improvements in their trade spend management."

With their Trade Spend Solution, companies can:

  • Quickly automate the collection, mapping, standardization, enhancement, and integration of claims and proof of performance information submitted by trading partners.
  • Leverage critical file monitoring and automation features to detect and respond to file-related issues proactively.
  • Access clean data used for rebate calculations, contract price validation, and more.
  • Eliminate arduous back-office processes designed to identify discrepancies, invalid claims, write-off procedures, and more.
  • Gain insights and interpretation of claims and POP data to highlight leakage and inefficiencies, identify compliance opportunities, and uncover net new sales opportunities.

iTradeNetwork's new solution is now available for manufacturers looking to streamline their trade spend processes and maximize their ROI. With its unmatched data integration and applied analytics, it is set to become the go-to solution for managing trade spend in the industry.

About iTradeNetwork
For over 25 years, iTradeNetwork has been at the forefront of the supply chain industry. iTrade provides advanced supply chain solutions backed with best-in-class expertise and support, helping food service and distribution businesses simplify complex procurement and fulfillment challenges while providing essential visibility into managing their entire supply chain. Learn more about iTradeNetwork at www.itradenetwork.com

Contact:
Keith Woodward
[email protected] 

SOURCE iTradeNetwork

