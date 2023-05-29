ITRAK 365 Breaks New Ground with Transactable Capability on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace

News provided by

ITRAK 365

29 May, 2023, 15:31 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - ITRAK 365, a leading software provider for Safety and Compliance solutions, is excited to announce its new transact capability across both Microsoft's AppSource and Azure Marketplaces. This expanded accessibility marks a significant step for the company and its customers, simplifying the procurement process and making ITRAK 365's cutting-edge technology more widely accessible to businesses worldwide.

"We're thrilled to reach this significant milestone with Microsoft," said Trevor Nimegeers, President and CEO of ITRAK 365. "We are excited about how much easier this will make procuring ITRAK 365 for our customers. This expansion into both Microsoft marketplaces, as a transactable offer, further solidifies our commitment to our customers by offering them an easier, more seamless, and integrated approach to meet their needs and enhance their overall safety and field operation's processes.

The ITRAK 365 platform is designed to optimize the critical safety and field operations processes of companies across various industries, including Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, and more recently, Public Sector organizations like Municipalities.  These transactable capabilities allow Microsoft customers to allocate their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments (MACC) to the purchase of ITRAK 365 software.

"ITRAK 365 has always been a big proponent of software marketplaces and we view them as a game-changing way for customer to acquire software in a simpler and more effective way," added Nimegeers.  "No other EHS vendor has this capability and we're happy to lead in this area by being the first one worldwide."

About ITRAK 365

ITRAK 365, headquartered in Calgary, AB, is the leading turnkey, business software solution for the health, safety, and operational compliance of companies across multiple industries. Utilizing the Microsoft Power Platform, ITRAK 365 provides an integrated, adaptable, and user-friendly system that drives operational efficiency and compliance. For more information, please visit www.itrak365.com.

SOURCE ITRAK 365

