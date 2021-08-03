ITRenew and Vapor IO advance enterprise 5G and Industry 4.0 with breakthrough "near-premises" solution that reduces IT costs while boosting sustainability

The solution offers customers the hyperscale-grade IT they need to power next-generation applications without having to invest in their own infrastructure. And, it makes it easier for enterprises to adopt cloud robotics, 5G private wireless, IoT and other Industry 4.0 innovations. The offering from ITRenew and Vapor IO will first be available in Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Phoenix and Pittsburgh, with plans for nationwide expansion.

Near-Premises is the New On-Premises

ITRenew and Vapor IO have pioneered a new category of IT services called "near-premises," which implements a strategy to locate and operate IT equipment up to ten miles from an enterprise facility while still achieving performance that rivals on-premises data centers. Delivering smart infrastructure near target businesses makes it possible to serve many enterprise verticals, including hospitals, manufacturers and retailers—lowering barriers to entry and accelerating the time-to-value for enterprises adopting 5G and Industry 4.0 capabilities.

The offering, which also greatly reduces the costs and environmental impacts of IT infrastructure, comes as enterprises yearn to automate parts of their business, but increasingly find 5G and Industry 4.0 initiatives too complex, risky or financially prohibitive. ITRenew and Vapor IO have come together to solve these challenges with an integrated computing, storage and networking platform that empowers organizations across industries to reduce their total cost of ownership and accelerate sustainability goals.

"Enterprises everywhere are hungry for 5G and Industry 4.0 applications that can help them automate and do more with less," said Ali Fenn, ITRenew president. "The combination of Vapor IO's intelligent edge services with ITRenew's game-changing compute and storage solutions enables not only the ease and efficiency sought by enterprise, but also unprecedented TCO, TTV, and sustainability advantages. Cost-effective deployment of 5G and Industry 4.0 will be the driving force that enables companies to meet their growth, digital transformation, and decarbonization targets for the foreseeable future."

"5G and Industry 4.0 will unlock trillions of dollars of economic growth for US industries, and we're making it easy for companies to adopt these new platforms by reducing the cost and complexity of deployment," said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. "With ITRenew, we're making it possible to replace on-premises data centers with fully-managed, near-premises services. Essentially, we're offering an 'easy button' for enterprise adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 applications."

Partners with a Joint Mission

Vapor IO is on pace to build out the largest and most efficient edge-to-edge intelligent infrastructure and network in the U.S., while ITRenew has spent two decades creating second lives for the most advanced data center technology on the planet -- transforming decommissioned IT hardware from a potential waste stream into high-value assets that already power the cloud, native and virtualized applications of enterprises, telcos and service providers globally.

"ITRenew and Vapor IO working together means enterprises now have access to an unparalleled and sustainable service that brings them a return on investment faster than anything else out there," Fenn said.

About ITRenew

ITRenew, the Circular Cloud leader, is a multinational corporation creating circularity models and second lives for some of the most advanced data center technology on the planet. With sustainably-sourced products and services that power cloud and enterprise data centers, edge infrastructure, AI/ML, embedded and industrial systems worldwide, ITRenew is opening up billions in new financial opportunity across the ecosystem, slashing e-waste and CO 2 impact, and making hyperscale hardware accessible to and affordable for all. To learn more, visit www.itrenew.com and follow ITRenew on LinkedIn and Twitter @ITRenewinc .

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge-to-edge networking, colocation and interconnection platform capable of supporting the most demanding low-latency workloads at the edge of the wireless and wireline access networks. The company's Kinetic Grid platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The company's technologies deliver the most flexible, highly-distributed edge infrastructure at the edge of the wireless network. Vapor IO has deployed its Kinetic Edge services in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Pittsburgh, and is actively deploying in 36 additional markets. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

