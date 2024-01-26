ITRI and Intel Taiwan Unveil Cutting-Edge Joint Lab for HPC Cooling Certification

HSINCHU, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Intel Taiwan have inaugurated the ITRI-Intel Joint Lab for HPC Cooling Certification. This facility is dedicated to the development and validation of industrial immersion cooling solutions for high-performance computing. Targeting liquid cooling technology, the lab offers comprehensive verification services, including materials property testing, compatibility assessments with server components, and service life cycle evaluations. A letter of intent was signed between Intel Taiwan and ITRI.

The ITRI-Intel Joint Lab for HPC Cooling Certification focuses on developing and validating industrial immersion cooling solutions for high-performance computing.
Dr. Shih-Chieh Chang, General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories at ITRI, emphasized the critical need for enhancing data center efficiency while reducing energy consumption. "According to the International Energy Agency, the energy consumption of data centers around the world ranged from 0.9% to 1.3% of total electricity consumption in 2022, with carbon emissions accounting for 0.3%. The global proliferation of data centers, driven by the surging demand for data volume and transmission speed, underscores the urgency of our mission," he stated.

Tzong-Ming Lee, Vice Present President and General Director of Material and Chemical Research Laboratories of ITRI, states that compared to the conventional data center devices, the immersion cooling technology can dissipate the heat from components to liquid coolant with no other active cooling devices, which could reduce 45% of the carbon emission and become one of the best heat dissipation options. ITRI is developing the single-phase immersion coolant technology with the features of extremely low energy consumption and fluoride-free, aligning with the requirements of EU legislation.

Grace Wang, Intel Vice President in the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group and General Manager of Intel Taiwan, affirmed Intel's commitment to sustainable solutions for enterprises. "Our recently launched Open IP Immersion Cooling Solutions were designed to enhance operational efficiency. As a leader in data center innovation, Intel is collaborating with ITRI to explore further advanced immersion cooling technology. ITRI's active support in providing real-world machine verification and testing platforms will facilitate the industrial adoption of the technology. Through this collaboration, we aspire to promote advanced cooling solutions within Taiwan's supply chain, contributing to the realization of sustainable data centers."

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

