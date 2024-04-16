ITRI Named Top 100 Global Innovators 2024, Empowering Industry Through Patent

HSINCHU, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarivateTM today awarded the Top 100 Global Innovators 2024 to 11 Taiwan-based companies. The winners include Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Hon Hai Precision Industry, MediaTek, AUO, Delta Electronics, Realtek Semiconductor, Wistron, Nanya Technology, Winbond Electronics, and a newcomer, Coretronic. ITRI has secured a spot on the list for the eighth time, solidifying ITRI's position as the most awarded organization not only in Taiwan but also among Asian research institutions.

Clarivate’s Vice President and Head of Strategy, Intellectual Property, Vasheharan Kanesarajah (left), presents the Top Global Innovators trophy to ITRI President Dr. Edwin Liu (right).

ITRI President Edwin Liu stated that ITRI's consistent international recognition of the Top 100 Global Innovators highlights its impressive innovation performance. Ranking among the global top 50, ITRI's patent strategy is clearly resonating. Clarivate's report further emphasizes this by acknowledging ITRI's consistent patent influence and progress in application success rates and international deployment. This achievement aligns with ITRI's 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap which focuses on market-oriented innovation. To bridge the gap between innovation and financial resources, ITRI actively promotes intangible asset monetization. Partnering with the Small and Medium Enterprise Credit Guarantee Fund (SMEG) and over 40 financial institutions, ITRI is facilitating bank financing for startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) leveraging their patents, fostering a vibrant innovation ecosystem in Taiwan.

Vasheharan Kanesarajah, Vice President, Head of Strategy, Intellectual Property, Clarivate, said, "We would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to ITRI for being named a Top 100 Global Innovator for the eighth time. As one of the three national research organizations on the list, ITRI truly embodies excellence in innovation, with its unique ideas and global impact. In today's rapidly evolving business landscape, sustaining a competitive edge has become a challenging task. ITRI not only responds to change but also actively redefines and drives change within their respective fields, industries, and beyond."

Visit here to explore Clarivate's Top 100 Global Innovators 2024.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

