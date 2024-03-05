ITRI Showcases Award-Winning 5G O-RAN Management Solution Featuring Beyond-5G JCAS Feature at MWC Barcelona

HSINCHU, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) will showcase its cutting-edge 5G O-RAN private network management solution, Athena Orchestrator, featuring a groundbreaking joint communication and sensing (JCAS) feature known as Athena Sensing.

With a remarkable 20% reduction in energy consumption, Athena Orchestrator has received several international acclaims, winning a 2023 R&D 100 Award, a gold award at the 2023 Edison Awards, and the Small Cell Forum (SCF) Awards in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

ITRI showcased its award-winning 5G O-RAN private network management solution at MWC in Barcelona, attracting industry players such as HFCL Limited and WiSigNetworks.

Beyond its original features such as Athena Planner, Athena EMS, and Athena RIC, this 5G energy-saving solution introduces an enhanced sensing capability called Athena Sensing, a feature making its debut at MWC 2024. By integrating JCAS technology as one of the rApps within Athena RIC, Athena Sensing underscores the scalability of Athena Orchestrator for beyond-5G mobile networks. This cutting-edge feature can leverage radar-like sensing data, coupled with AI recognition technology, to enable several applications, such as intuitive video game control through hand gestures, as well as home automation and robotics control via body actions. The Institute's pursuit of pioneering JCAS technology reflects its aim to incorporate sensing capabilities directly into base stations, paving the way for a future where sensing and communication converge into a single device, eliminating the need for separate systems.

Among the notable features of Athena Orchestrator is Athena Planner, a pivotal tool for 5G site survey planning. It utilizes AI to offer network deployment engineers expert recommendations on the suitable number, deployment location, configuration, and analytical reports for 5G base stations. Meanwhile, Athena EMS and Athena RIC are solutions designed to enhance the energy efficiency of 5G O-RAN private networks. Beyond adhering to O-RAN specifications, these solutions provide multiple extendable applications catering to various 5G requirements, ensuring enhanced deployment efficacy and sustainability.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Media Contact

Alex Chang

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-3-591-8165

[email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute