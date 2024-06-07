ITRI Showcases Latest O-RAN Outdoor Base Station Solutions at COMPUTEX with MediaTek, LITEON Technology, and More

TAIPEI, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening day of Asia's leading global ICT and IoT trade show, COMPUTEX 2024, the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) unveiled its latest O-RAN micro outdoor base station solutions in collaboration with MediaTek, LITEON Technology, Alpha Networks, and Wiwynn Corp.

This versatile connectivity technology, covering sub-6 GHz, millimeter waves, and Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellites, has enabled several enterprises to advance their products into global markets. In collaboration with MediaTek, ITRI assisted in the verification of direct-to-cell connections between satellites and cell phones, solidifying global leadership for its pioneering non-terrestrial network (NTN) mobile-phone chipsets. LITEON Technology leveraged this technology to penetrate the European private network market with its millimeter-wave base station, while Alpha Networks saw its micro base station adopted by North America's Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) and public network operators. Wiwynn Corp. has also made strides in the US and European private network markets with its O-RAN end-to-end system integration.

"Through COMPUTEX, ITRI aims to demonstrate the power of Taiwan's AI-ICT industry and its exceptional cross-disciplinary capabilities," said Wei-Chung Hwang, Deputy General Director of ITRI's Information and Communications Research Laboratories. "ITRI has been constantly adapting to advancements in AI technologies to roll out new solutions. Our newly developed low-carbon smart fishing fleet system, for example, uses AIoT and big data to achieve fleet route planning, automatic drone patrolling, and fish school recognition. Compared to traditional searches through helicopters, this automated system triples the fishing efficiency and reduces costs by 65%, enhancing the competitiveness of pelagic fishery operations."

The exhibition highlights technologies in four key trends: AI computing, advanced connectivity, immersive reality, and sustainability. Exemplifying these themes, ITRI's showcased innovations also include:

AIoT Non-Contact Wide-Area Physiological Sensing Technology for Infant, Pet, and Elderly Care

This AI-powered sensor offers vital sign monitoring services for baby healthcare, pet wearable technology, and sleeping pad care. "Its low-power radar enables continuous monitoring without skin contact, tracking heartbeat, breathing, activity, sleep, and exercise performance, and providing alerts for abnormalities," said Jen-Chieh Cheng, General Director of ITRI's Service Systems Technology Center. "It can be integrated into various wearables and healthcare devices and used alongside electrocardiographic, blood oxygen, and motion sensing technologies." This technology was named a CES Innovation Awards Honoree in 2021 and 2022.

Interactive Luminous Blessing System

This AI-empowered system combines interactive display with artificial intelligence technology to create captivating 3D visual effects, such as illuminating digital blessing lanterns. Users can submit their wishes through the LINE app, and the semi-cylindrical flexible display will showcase their names as the lanterns light up, creating a mesmerizing and personalized experience. This technology introduces a new dimension to design exhibitions, engaging audiences and promoting a sense of collective enjoyment.

Flexible Perovskite X-Ray Detection Film for Medical and Industrial Inspection

Compared to conventional CsI films, perovskite films demonstrate superior light-conversion efficiency and resolution. With lower X-ray doses, they exhibit even faster imaging characteristics. ITRI has developed a pivotal coating technique to enhance the interface adaptability between perovskite and TFT substrate, making it well-suited for large-area applications, such as in-line inspection of circuit boards. The performance of the large-area perovskite film has been validated by InnoCare Optoelectronics, the tier-one manufacturer of the X-ray detectors.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

