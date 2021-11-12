ITRI to Exhibit Innovations in AI, Robotics, ICT, and Health Tech at CES 2022

ITRI's CES 2022 highlight technologies include the RGB-D AI Robot , a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, the first collaborative robot that integrates smart 3D vision as a built-in standard for high-precision object recognition and pick-and-place operation; the Autonomous Selfie Drone , which flies itself to take the best picture based on common photography techniques; the Interactive Time Machine , which creates a unique real-time 3D interactive avatar and experience combining a user's motion, 3D model, and display; the PoseFit muscular functional screening mirror, which measures muscular strength, flexibility, and imbalances and provides a personalized and actionable exercise plan; and iPetWeaR , a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, a wearable device that tracks a pet's health data including heart rate, respiration, and activity, and alerts the pet guardian of abnormalities.

WHAT:

ITRI's AI, robotics, and ICT technologies at CES 2022 include:

The RGB-D AI Robot , a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, is the first collaborative robot that integrates a smart 3D vision module as a built-in standard for high-precision object recognition and pick-and-place operation. The 3D camera and MEMS laser scanning projector, along with AI training data auto-labeling technology, allows the robot to quickly learn through visually acquired data and perform hand-eye coordination skills. This innovation can be applied to human-robot collaboration in both manufacturing and service sectors.

, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, is the first collaborative robot that integrates a smart 3D vision module as a built-in standard for high-precision object recognition and pick-and-place operation. The 3D camera and MEMS laser scanning projector, along with AI training data auto-labeling technology, allows the robot to quickly learn through visually acquired data and perform hand-eye coordination skills. This innovation can be applied to human-robot collaboration in both manufacturing and service sectors.

Combined with AI algorithms, the Autonomous Selfie Drone analyzes posture and surrounding background to compose pictures. It flies itself to take the best picture based on common photography techniques. Users can set up different close-up angles, photography body ratio, and compositions, and the drone uses smart framing technology to create a natural and unobtrusive match between the subject and the surroundings.

analyzes posture and surrounding background to compose pictures. It flies itself to take the best picture based on common photography techniques. Users can set up different close-up angles, photography body ratio, and compositions, and the drone uses smart framing technology to create a natural and unobtrusive match between the subject and the surroundings.

The Interactive Time Machine creates a unique 3D interactive avatar and experience combining a user's motion, 3D model, and display in real time. The machine forms a metaverse for avatars to interact with players in real time. 3D/2D image sensors detect the facial features and body movements of the player to create a younger-looking 3D avatar based on an AI architecture.

creates a unique 3D interactive avatar and experience combining a user's motion, 3D model, and display in real time. The machine forms a metaverse for avatars to interact with players in real time. 3D/2D image sensors detect the facial features and body movements of the player to create a younger-looking 3D avatar based on an AI architecture.

Unlike most processor chips designed with the von Neumann architecture, ITRI's Ultra Low Power AI Accelerator develops the computing-in-memory (CIM) architecture which carries the outstanding computing efficiency of AI chips (>1000 TOPs/W @1 bit). It can handle variant data movements with high efficiency and low power consumption, providing unlimited application in AI environments.

architecture, ITRI's develops the computing-in-memory (CIM) architecture which carries the outstanding computing efficiency of AI chips (>1000 TOPs/W @1 bit). It can handle variant data movements with high efficiency and low power consumption, providing unlimited application in AI environments.

ITRI's DNN Video Analysis OS is a front-end AI image recognition application for smart streetlights, enabling instant alerts on surrounding events, such as illegal parking and traffic violations.

is a front-end AI image recognition application for smart streetlights, enabling instant alerts on surrounding events, such as illegal parking and traffic violations.

Virtualization-based Fault Tolerance for Critical Online Services prevents system service interruptions caused by hardware damage, network disconnection or power interruption. It uses a fault tolerance backup mechanism to ensure high reliability of system services, with low latency and system performance overhead, and requires no application modifications.

prevents system service interruptions caused by hardware damage, network disconnection or power interruption. It uses a fault tolerance backup mechanism to ensure high reliability of system services, with low latency and system performance overhead, and requires no application modifications.

The 5G O-RAN RIC is a 5G network management system consisting of an open radio access network (O-RAN) based 5G RAN intelligent controller (RIC) and an element management system (EMS). The RIC includes both non-real time (non-RT) and near-real time (near-RT) RICs. The non-RT RIC collects the RAN information and predicts network behavior through machine learning. The near-RT RIC automatically adjusts the radio resource management (RRM) to the RAN and prevents quality of experience (QoE) from being reduced by the predicted results of the non-RT RIC. The EMS orchestrates managed elements (near-RT RIC, O-CU, O-DU, and O-RU).

ITRI's health technologies at CES 2022 include:

The PoseFit muscular functional screening mirror features advanced visual recognition technology measuring muscular strength, flexibility, and imbalances beyond traditional posture or body composition analysis. For elders, it examines functional health and early signs of frailty. The screening involves the user performing simple poses. The system provides clear and friendly audiovisual instructions, and a printed personalized exercise plan based on the results.

muscular functional screening mirror features advanced visual recognition technology measuring muscular strength, flexibility, and imbalances beyond traditional posture or body composition analysis. For elders, it examines functional health and early signs of frailty. The screening involves the user performing simple poses. The system provides clear and friendly audiovisual instructions, and a printed personalized exercise plan based on the results.

iPetWeaR , a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, is an innovative wearable device using ITRI's low-power radar sensing technology to detect multiple physiological parameters for non-contact and long-term pet health monitoring. It tracks a pet's health data including heart rate, respiration, and activity, alerting the pet guardian of abnormalities via a mobile app, and is usable both indoors and outdoors.

, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, is an innovative wearable device using ITRI's low-power radar sensing technology to detect multiple physiological parameters for non-contact and long-term pet health monitoring. It tracks a pet's health data including heart rate, respiration, and activity, alerting the pet guardian of abnormalities via a mobile app, and is usable both indoors and outdoors.

ITRI's All-in-One Thermal Sensing System , a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, enables high-precision remote detection of vital signs and patient activities. Its AI-based ultra-resolution thermal image processing preserves privacy and measures body temperature, heart rate and respiration rate for multiple subjects simultaneously. The system also monitors bed exits, falls, and prolonged sedentary time. The compact design makes it an ideal tool for basic physiological assessment in clinics, wards, or homes, offering a cost-effective solution for telemedicine services.

, a CES 2022 Innovation Awards honoree, enables high-precision remote detection of vital signs and patient activities. Its AI-based ultra-resolution thermal image processing preserves privacy and measures body temperature, heart rate and respiration rate for multiple subjects simultaneously. The system also monitors bed exits, falls, and prolonged sedentary time. The compact design makes it an ideal tool for basic physiological assessment in clinics, wards, or homes, offering a cost-effective solution for telemedicine services.

The Full-Body Strideway Analysis System measures gait and posture without the need to wear any device or sensor. It includes a pressure sensing mat, image recognition cameras, and an AI engine. By detecting walking speed, stride length, stride frequency, trajectory of the center of mass, tilt angle, and swing amplitude of upper limbs, the system evaluates the patient's physiological age and provides suggested preventive measures.

measures gait and posture without the need to wear any device or sensor. It includes a pressure sensing mat, image recognition cameras, and an AI engine. By detecting walking speed, stride length, stride frequency, trajectory of the center of mass, tilt angle, and swing amplitude of upper limbs, the system evaluates the patient's physiological age and provides suggested preventive measures.

ITRI's EPiTRI bionic full-thickness skin tissue printing system constructs a multi-layer skin layer with a success rate greater than 85%. The full-skin tissue can be cultured and differentiated within six days, faster than the international average of three to four weeks. EPiTRI can be used as a testing material for cosmetics and skin-care products, and stem cells can be added to form artificial skin for burn wounds and be 3D printed for mass production to provide industrial benefits.

bionic full-thickness skin tissue printing system constructs a multi-layer skin layer with a success rate greater than 85%. The full-skin tissue can be cultured and differentiated within six days, faster than the international average of three to four weeks. EPiTRI can be used as a testing material for cosmetics and skin-care products, and stem cells can be added to form artificial skin for burn wounds and be 3D printed for mass production to provide industrial benefits.

The Automatic Cell Production System enables cell culture, image detection, medium exchange, subculture and harvesting. ITRI has completed system integration and operational tests, aiming to improve the quality and capacity of large-scale cell culture while lowering the production cost with intelligent monitoring.

WHEN: Wednesday, January 5 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

WHERE: Booth 9513, North Hall, LVCC and online at ITRI's virtual event site: https://event.itri.org/CES2022

PRESS KIT: https://ces.vporoom.com/ITRI

Additional images, videos, and fact sheets for ITRI's CES 2022 technologies are available here.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Media Contact

Todd Lane

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Industrial Technology Research Institute