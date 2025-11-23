ITRI Wins Three R&D 100 Awards for Breakthroughs in Regenerative Medicine and Sustainable Technologies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) has been recognized with three 2025 R&D 100 Awards for its Bio-Inspired Ligament Scaffold (BILS), Circu-Texfilm, and AI-WaJe™. These technologies showcase exceptional novelty, impact, and practical applications in the analytical/test, mechanical/materials, and process/prototyping categories, respectively.

"Taiwan is an important global R&D hub. We see so many different companies partnering with Taiwanese institutions like ITRI," said R&D World VP and Editorial Director Paul Heney. "ITRI does such a great job every year. I think strong leadership is important. Having a clear vision and deep knowledge in one or two areas, as opposed to ten, is important. Another key factor is having a culture of curiosity among its scientists. These are the things I think ITRI really has exceeded in over the years."

As the world faces challenges such as population aging, net zero transition, and circular economy transformation, ITRI continues to innovate with purpose. The Institute is turning R&D results into practical solutions that not only enhance quality of life but also empower Taiwan's industries to thrive sustainably on the global stage. The three honored innovations are listed below.

BILS is a bioengineered ligament designed to accelerate healing in anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction and other orthopedic repairs. Its porous bionic textile structure and biocomposite materials enhance soft-hard tissue integration and bone regeneration. Compared to conventional PET-based ligaments, it delivers three times higher breaking strength, superior bone integration, and 30% faster functional recovery, offering an innovative and durable solution for sports medicine and the aging population. This innovation was developed in cooperation with Shinkong Synthetic Fibers, OssAware Biotech, and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute.

Circu-Texfilm enables chemical recycling of PET/PU and PET/OP composite textiles without manual disassembly or decolorization. It converts mixed-color fabrics directly into polyurethane resins and waterproof-breathable films with uniform appearance and controlled properties. By optimizing PET/PU ratios, ITRI overcame PET's high crystallinity and low breathability, resulting in high-performance, GRS- and bluesign®-certified films. Developed with eco-friendly functional textile manufacturer SINGTEX, Circu-Texfilm provides the world's first textile-to-textile circular pathway that transforms waste fabrics into advanced apparel materials.

The AI-WaJe™ system represents a breakthrough in sustainable tire recycling, addressing the global challenge of end-of-life tires through an AI-optimized, non-thermal water jet process that transforms waste tires into high-activity rubber powder. Unlike conventional mechanical or pyrolytic methods, AI-WaJe™ leverages molecular-level thermal to kinetic energy conversion to selectively break down excessively cross-linked rubber molecules, thereby restoring their reactivity and enabling reuse in high-performance applications. It can process a large truck tire in just six minutes and produces rubber powder with a verified relative activity of up to 79%, enabling direct reintegration into new tire formulations and other premium polymer products. This technology has also driven the creation of the spinoff Taiwan Polymer Material Company, accelerating industrial adoption of green tire recycling.

Beyond these three winners, ITRI spinoff APh ePower was also recognized for its Elevator Regenerative Power System (ERPS), which captures and reuses regenerative power during every ride, turning vertical movement into measurable sustainability. With advanced DC-to-DC converters achieving over 90% efficiency in 30 seconds and proprietary ultra-safe, fast-charging aluminum battery, the ERPS delivers instant power recovery, smart storage, and seamless distribution. It cuts energy use by over 40%, lowering costs while boosting performance. Through its Gold Standard-certified carbon credit methodology, APh ePower transforms clean energy gains into verified carbon credits, creating real economic and environmental impact. Beyond elevators, its dynamic storage technology powers hybrid vehicles, AI data center BBUs, AGVs, and smart robotics, advancing the future of intelligent, sustainable energy solutions.

ITRI has received the R&D 100 Awards for 18 consecutive years, earning 69 awards in total, with all of its winning technologies successfully applied in industry. Other 2025 award recipients include leading institutions such as Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

