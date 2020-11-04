iTriangle Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its End-to-end Automotive Telematics Solutions for a Diverse Range of Customers

iTriangle has acknowledged the unique requirements of each customer segment and developed solutions to suit those needs. TS101 Basic, its entry-level product, supports basic track-and-trace functions for commercial transport operators whereas its Bharat 101 for organizations looking to achieve compliance is the first telematics product that is Automotive Industry Standards (AIS)-140 compliant and certified by the Automotive Research Association of India. Another notable device is the UX101 for advanced users like cab operators and aggregators, school and employee transport operators, and mining operators.

"One of the key challenges iTriangle encountered in the Indian market was resistance from drivers who did not like the idea of being monitored. Acknowledging the need to earn drivers' confidence, it offered training to help them understand how the technology would increase the number of trips and ultimately impact their remuneration," said Kaushik Madhavan, industry analyst. "iTriangle assists the transport ecosystem, which is restructuring for optimum efficiency, to accept telematics solutions as a part of this initiative."

iTriangle's modular hardware and software can interface with any third-party front-end or back-end solution, flexibility that has expanded its network of partnering system integrators. For instance, it partnered with Qualcomm and MediaTek to develop its products on their chipset platforms for 4G and 2G communications. It is the first vehicle telematics company in India to start this sort of development program, enabling it to leverage the technological value to build automotive segment-specific product architecture. Overall, iTriangle's partner network exceeds 200 system integrators and services more than 18 states in India through direct sales channels. It caters to all segments in the Indian automotive telematics market, including the vehicle security and surveillance sector, school and employee transport, and OEMs.

"Currently, iTriangle is working with two-wheeler and four-wheeler OEMs for a commercial rollout towards the end of 2020. It is involved with approximately 50 to 55 percent of all telematics projects in India," noted Madhavan. "Compared to other companies in the telematics solutions industry, iTriangle offers superior devices that are flexible and cost-effective. For instance, its technologies work on a Linux platform that can integrate with a wider variety of sensors, providing greater value to customers. Its strong customer focus and partnerships have enabled it to penetrate global markets and achieve significant commercial success."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

