iTrinegy Achieve ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

LONDON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrinegy, a leading provider of Software Defined Test Networks whose solutions gives peace of mind to all organizations deploying networked applications, today announced that in October 2020 it achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system.

The standard is based on several quality management principles and enables companies to operate more effectively on many levels, including the ability to focus on customer requirements and constantly finding ways in which to improve and become resilient and sustainable.

iTrinegy's ISO 9001:2015 certificate (FS 729235) was issued by BSI (British Standards Institute), the world-renowned management systems certification body. The scope of iTrinegy's certification covers the development and provision of Software Defined Test Network (Network Emulation) products and associated support with implementation, operation and training, including these operations delivered through iTrinegy Inc. in the USA.

iTrinegy Director, Graham Wood said, "Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is great news and endorses our commitment to delivering both high quality products and associated services to our customers. I am very proud of everyone at iTrinegy for their hard work and dedication to ensuring we work to the highest standards and continue to deliver the best possible customer experience."

iTrinegy worked closely with ISO specialists, Continual Improvement Ltd and their Lead ISO Consultant, Nathaniel Smith commented, "It has been a pleasure to work with iTrinegy and help guide them through the ISO 9001:2015 process. It's always good to see a company gain formal external recognition for its long-standing commitment to quality and customer service."

"Every iTrinegy Software Defined Test Network product is designed, built and supported to the highest quality standards, and our ISO 9001:2015 certification is confirmation of our demonstrated and ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and customer satisfaction," concludes Graham.

