Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

The integration of the sonnenBatterie allows Itron to dynamically maximize grid efficiency by storing and releasing energy. With over 30,000 installations worldwide, sonnen is already optimizing the energy pattern of a solar-powered home. By integrating this battery with IntelliSOURCE Enterprise, utilities will now be able to maximize benefits for the grid with the dispatch and coordination of these and other behind-the-meter (BTM) assets.

"Our collaboration with sonnen will help Itron deliver positive outcomes for utilities looking to take advantage of the capabilities for using distributed energy resources (DERs)," said Steve Hambric, Itron's vice president of distributed energy management. "We plan to partner with several other similar DER vendors so that utilities can access a broad portfolio of DER to optimize the grid and provide the customer with new choices and value. Integration of this technology is critical to helping both utilities and consumers thrive in an industry where distributed energy resources are becoming more abundant."

Itron is already working with sonnen on a pilot in California to manage the unique load shapes created by increased deployment of DER. The program will show customers, utilities and energy service companies how they can not only monitor to see the impact of DERs and loads behind the meter, but also forecast the impact of these DERs and automatically optimize the operation of these DERs to maximize customer and grid benefits.

"The team at sonnen believes in providing a clean and reliable energy future for all. By adding smart energy storage technology to solar homes, we are able to impact the way power is used both at the individual home level as well as at the utility-scale," said Michelle Mapel, sonnen senior director of sales and marketing. "The integration of our storage solution with Itron's DRMS allows utilities to control and manage stored energy resources using a proven and popular platform, which enables broader customer participation in the expansion of renewables and economic benefits on both sides of the meter."

About Itron

Itron is a world-leading technology and services company dedicated to the resourceful use of energy and water. We provide comprehensive solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water. Our broad product portfolio includes electricity, gas, water and thermal energy measurement devices and control technology; communications systems; software; as well as managed and consulting services. With thousands of employees supporting nearly 8,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Itron applies knowledge and technology to better manage energy and water resources. Together, we can create a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

About sonnen

The sonnen group is the worldwide market leader in residential energy storage systems and operator of the sonnenCommunity, the largest energy sharing platform. As the first mainstream grid tied residential energy storage company in the world with 30,000 installed systems, sonnen's proven track record includes their high-tech sonnenCommunity in Europe and Australia. sonnen has won several awards for its energy innovations, including the 2017 Zayed Future Energy Prize, MIT's Technology Review's 50 Smartest Companies in 2016, Global Cleantech 100 for 2015-2017, Greentech Media's 2016 Grid Edge Award for innovation, and Cleantech's 2015 Company of the Year Award in both Israel and Europe.

