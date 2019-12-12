Itronics Announces Launch of Redesigned Website

RENO, Nevada, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), the emerging Cleantech Growth Company that uses proprietary breakthrough Zero Waste Technologies to produce GOLD'n GRO multi-nutrient fertilizers, silver, and silver-bearing glass, today announced the launch of its redesigned website, located at http://www.itronics.com.

The redesigned website offers visitors a modern look and feel, enhanced mobile functionality and versatility, and quick access to timely information for Itronics customers and investors. In addition to its redesign, the new website will ultimately bring together the Itronics' family of subsidiary companies, sites, and products, all under one link.

"We are delighted to unveil our redesigned website to our loyal followers, customers, and investors," said Brandon Piddington, Itronics' Webmaster. "This redesign brings users a fresh, clean look and provides up-to-date information about Itronics' innovative products and services. Of note is the ability for mobile users to experience the website without sacrificing viewability or functionality."

"Itronics' newly designed website will be updated on a regular basis. We encourage visitors to sign up to receive press releases and other news when issued," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

"This year Itronics has continued its transformation to a more diversified, fully integrated growth company by completing acquisition of the 48-acre Wabuska manufacturing site, by preparing and publishing an updated business growth profile, by beginning a detailed 10-year expansion plan, by expanding its breakthrough technology research and development, and now by launching an updated website that is fully functional for mobile users," said Dr. Whitney. "These steps are transforming Itronics into a Cleantech Growth Company that is expanding along defined pathways to achieve long term profitable growth."

The Company's GOLD'n GRO fertilizers improve the delivery of mineral nutrients from the soil to plants thereby improving crop quality and yield. Low cost materials that are recovered from waste streams using Itronics' proprietary technology are used as ingredients in the GOLD'n GRO fertilizer formulations. This provides high quality ingredients for the fertilizers, competitive pricing for our customers, and contributes significantly to long term sustainability.

Today the "Award Winning" GOLD'n GRO fertilizers and the "Award Winning" Cleantech Zero Waste technology developments are transforming the Company. The fertilizers are now a rapidly growing core operation, with year over year sales increasing by 59 percent in the first nine months of 2019.

Consistent production by the Company's break-through pilot scale circuit board (e-scrap) refining project is providing data and operating experience that will be used to upgrade to a new melting system to be followed by large scale expansion. This is establishing silver bullion and silver glass sales as an expanding non-seasonal revenue source for Itronics.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Cleantech" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable clean technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only Company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial "Zero waste" processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally clean recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

