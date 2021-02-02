Itronics Begins Development Of Zinc Metal Production Technology

RENO, Nevada, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, gold, zinc, critical minerals, and battery minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, today reported it has begun development and successfully tested an electrowinning technology to produce pure zinc metal.

The process was begun in January using a laboratory scale electrowinning cell developed by the Company. Currently small amounts of zinc metal are being produced while the operating parameters are being developed. The Company plans to expand zinc output in stages starting at laboratory scale and expanding to pilot scale at the Company's 35,000 square foot Reno, Nevada manufacturing and research and development facility. The Company already owns equipment needed, it is on site and can be put into operation with only minor modifications. The Company explained the plans for this development in detail in a press release dated December 2, 2020. (https://www.itronics.com/12022020.html)

The zinc bearing liquid (Pregnant Leach Solution, called PLS) fed to the electrowinning cell is produced by recovering zinc from flue dust produced by a brass/bronze manufacturer. The residuals from the leaching process contain measurable amounts of silver and gold which will be used as feed materials for the Company's "Breakthrough" computer printed circuit board assembly (E-Scrap) refining operation which is currently producing silver bullion and silver-bearing glass.

Processing zinc bearing flue dust is in the Company's portfolio of "Zero Waste Energy Saving" technologies that are being prepared for expansion to commercial scale. Activating this technology development starts the process of establishing the ability to produce pure metals using electrochemistry and opens the door to processing alkaline battery paste which contains zinc, manganese, and potassium. Some of the new EV battery technologies use manganese, one of the four most important battery metals, and this technology development could enable the Company to process Electric Vehicle (EV) battery pastes in the future. In addition to silver and gold, the Company's Rock Kleen technology has shown the ability to recover the battery metals nickel, manganese, and zinc from silver/gold mine leach tailings, which will be separated and recovered using electrochemistry. A press release dated October 15, 2020 described the Company's emerging manganese recovery technologies. (https://www.itronics.com/10152020.html).

"Activating the production of pure zinc metal using electrochemistry is another exciting milestone in our integrated technology developments", said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President. "We are at the beginning of a period of strong growth being driven by the commercialization of our portfolio of integrated "Zero Waste Energy Saving" technologies. From an environmental perspective, we are at the right place at the right time."

If you would like to be added to our e-mail list for all updates on our emerging clean technologies, please call us at 775-689-7696, e-mail "[email protected]", or leave a message in our message box on our website at www.itronics.com. The Itronics Corporate Profile is available on our website. The Company thanks all its supporters as it expands its technologies to make the world cleaner and greener.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical mineral", and "battery materials" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, gold, zinc, critical minerals, and battery minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $100 million in 2025.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc

VISIT OUR WEB SITE: http://www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact:

Paul Knopick

888-795-6336

[email protected]

SOURCE Itronics Inc.

Related Links

https://www.itronics.com

