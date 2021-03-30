Itronics Forms Advisory Board; Accelerates Development Of Process To Transform Mining To An Industry Without Waste

RENO, Nev., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC:ITRO), an emerging "Cleantech Materials" growth Company that manufactures GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizers and produces silver, gold, zinc, and critical minerals recovered from industrial and mining waste, announced today that it has formed the Itronics Advisory Board to provide technical and business advice to the Itronics Board and senior management. Leonard Harris will be Chair of the Advisory Board.

Mr. Harris is a highly respected Metallurgical Engineer who has worked in Australia, South America, Canada, South Africa, Indonesia, Ghana, China, Japan, Russia, and the United States. His expertise includes operations, design and engineering, senior management, consulting, and he has served as Director of various mining companies. His background covers precious metals, base metals, coal, and environmental issues. Mr. Harris is also the recipient of numerous awards including Herbert Hoover Gold Metal, Mining & Metallurgical Society of America Gold Medal, American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical & Petroleum Engineers Saunders Gold Medal, and South West Mining Association Medal of Merit. He is an Inductee into the National Mining Hall of Fame.

Primary focus of the Advisory Board will be to promote and accelerate the operational development of the Rock Kleen Process and the Itronics Cleantech Materials Campus (ICMC). Rock Kleen is a revolutionary technology that can potentially transform mining to an industry that provides benefits to the world by maximizing mineral sustainability without producing waste. Rock Kleen removes cyanide and blasting nitrates, cleaning the rock for industrial mineral use while recovering gold, silver, base metals, ferrous metals, and mineral nutrients. The ICMC is the future home of the planned Itronics GOLD'n GRO Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer manufacturing plant, the Printed Circuit Board Refinery, and the Rock Kleen demonstration plant.

Mr. Harris was associated with Newmont Mining Corporation from 1974 to 1995 moving from Research Metallurgist through the ranks and elevating to President & General Manager Newmont Peru and VP & General Manager Newmont Latin Americas. Currently Mr. Harris is Chairman of Resource Development Inc., Chairman Mining, Energy and Petroleum Task Force, Chamber of the Americas, and President B&H Mine Services.

"I am very pleased and excited to have Leonard Harris associate with Itronics by Chairing the Advisory Board," stated Dr. John Whitney, Itronics CEO. "With the development of Rock Kleen and expansion of operations to the Itronics Cleantech Materials Campus, input and advice from world class professionals such as Leonard Harris will be invaluable. Itronics is on the verge of major growth and I am proud to have Leonard's expertise as a team leader as we embark on the major expansion of our Zero Waste Energy Saving technologies."

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Zero Waste Energy Saving Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company is an emerging "critical minerals" producer. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable cleantech materials technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and critical minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

The Company's growth forecast centers upon its 10-year business plan designed to integrate its Zero Waste Energy Saving Technologies and to grow annual sales from $2 million in 2019, to $140 million in 2025.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com at http://www.amazon.com/s/ref=bl_sr_lawn-garden?ie+UTF8&field-brandtextbin=GOLD%27n+GRO&node+2972638011 . Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop", 4001 S. Virginia St.

Follow Itronics on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itronicsinc

Follow Itronics on Twitter: https://twitter.com/itronicsinc

VISIT OUR WEB SITE: https:// www.itronics.com

("Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements such as statements regarding the Company's growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in risks, uncertainties or assumptions underlying or affecting such statements, or for prospective events that may have a retroactive effect.)

Contact: Paul Knopick

888.795.6336

SOURCE Itronics Inc.

Related Links

https://www.itronics.com/

