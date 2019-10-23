Itronics Publishes 2019 Corporate Profile: Summarizes Company's Successes, Plans for Future

RENO, Nevada , Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), a growing Innovative Greentech Fertilizer, Silver, and Mineral Producer, today announced that its 2019 Corporate Profile is now posted on the Itronics website at http://www.itronics.com/docs/Itronics-Business-Profile-2019.

The Itronics 2019 Green Technology Corporate Profile presents an up-to-date summary of the Company's current successes and its plans for the future, including new information about the size of applicable markets.

Itronics stakeholders are participants in a "Zero Waste" Green Technology Company that has tremendous potential for growth created by using science and engineering to invent, develop, and operate technologies that did not previously exist.

The Company is successfully creating a "Zero Waste" technology portfolio which includes expanding operations and a number of applications that are extensions of existing operational technologies. These breakthrough technologies are in various stages of development. These extension technologies can convert silver-bearing concentrates, precious metal-bearing circuit board scrap (e-waste), and certain types of battery materials to commercial products. Itronics recently introduced breakthrough "Rock Kleen" technology for use in silver/gold mine heap leach tailing reprocessing to neutralize cyanide and improve residual silver and gold recovery, and mineral nutrient technology that reduces the uptake of non-nutrient toxic metals from agricultural soils by vegetable crops and by field grains.

"The Itronics Technologies are "cost reducing" and create business opportunities that did not previously exist. Some of the technologies being developed are "energy saving" an additional significant environmental advantage," said Dr. John W. Whitney, Itronics President.

Itronics' GOLD'n GRO fertilizers are transforming the Company and are now a rapidly growing core operation. The extension technologies are creating large-scale long-term profitable growth opportunities for Itronics. These new technologies will accelerate the Company's growth as they are developed and placed into commercial operation.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial "Zero waste" processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

