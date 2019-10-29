Itronics Receives Economic Development Authority's Sustainability Leadership Award

RENO, Nevada, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itronics Inc. (OTC: ITRO), a growing Innovative Greentech Fertilizer, Silver, and Mineral Producer, today announced that it has received the EDAWN 2019 Small Company Sustainability Leadership Award.

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) annually recognizes primary company leaders in several categories important to the Northern Nevada community. Leadership in sustainability is one of those. EDAWN stated: "Itronics is a cleantech company that utilizes science and engineering to create and commercialize recycling, mineral, and nutrient technologies."

According to EDAWN: "Existing primary companies are the foundation of the Northern Nevada region. Though they may only account for a small portion of the companies in the area, they are responsible for creating over 50 percent of the new jobs."

Itronics has been a member of the community for more than 30 years. It got its start by developing and commercializing recycling technology that solved a major water contamination problem for the community, and is now recognized as a major contributor to saving the Truckee River and Pyramid Lake Fishery. Itronics developed the environmentally friendly, Award Winning, GOLD'n GRO fertilizers and has continued its R&D to develop a portfolio of "Zero Waste" technologies that are now in various stages of commercial development. Itronics has received prestigious international awards, including the 1st International Green Hero Award, that recognize its technology leadership which has brought visibility to Northern Nevada as a community favorable for technology development.

The Company is creating and expanding its "Zero Waste" technology portfolio. These are technologies to convert silver-bearing concentrates, precious metal-bearing circuit board scrap (e-waste), and certain types of battery materials to commercial products. Newly introduced is breakthrough "Rock Kleen" technology for use in silver/gold mine heap leach tailing reprocessing to neutralize cyanide and improve residual silver and gold recovery. Also being introduced is technology to reduce the uptake of non-nutrient toxic metals from agricultural soils by vegetable crops and by field grains.

Today the GOLD'n GRO fertilizers are transforming the Company and are now a rapidly growing core operation. Portfolio technologies are creating large-scale long-term profitable growth opportunities for Itronics.

About Itronics

Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, Itronics Inc. is a "Creative Green Technology" Company which produces GOLD'n GRO specialty liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver-bearing glass. The Company's goal is to achieve profitable green technology driven organic growth in specialty GOLD'n GRO fertilizers, silver, zinc, and minerals. The Company's technologies maximize the recovery and uses of metals and minerals and by doing this maximize sustainability.

Through its subsidiary, Itronics Metallurgical, Inc., Itronics is the only company with a fully permitted "Beneficial Use Photochemical, Silver, and Water Recycling" plant in the United States that converts 100 percent of the spent photoliquids into GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, silver bullion, and silver bearing glass. This is internationally recognized award winning "Zero Waste" Technology. The Company is developing a portfolio of environmentally beneficial "Zero waste" processing and mining technologies. Itronics has received numerous domestic and international awards that recognize its ability to successfully use chemical science and engineering to create and implement new environmentally green recycling and fertilizer technologies.

The Company's environmentally friendly award winning GOLD'n GRO liquid fertilizers, which are extensively used in agriculture, can be used for lawns and houseplants, and are available at the Company's "e-store" on Amazon.Com. Due to expanded retail customer interest, GOLD'n GRO fertilizer may now be purchased in Reno, Nevada at the "Buy Nevada First Gift Shop" at 4001 S. Virginia St.

