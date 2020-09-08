iTrustCapital: 401(k) Investors Flee Wall Street, Favoring Bitcoin & Gold

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iTrustCapital, the leading investment platform for alternative assets – including cryptocurrency and gold – has completed more than 10,000 transactions so far this year. They identify this growth as coming from investors moving their 401(k) and IRA retirement accounts from financial institutions focused on traditional securities to companies that provide alternative investment choices like Bitcoin and gold.

"Clients are increasingly frustrated with Wall Street and traditional financial institutions," said iTrust director of client experience Anthony Bertolino. "They feel existing investment services do not have their best interests in mind. When they ask traditional firms about investing in Bitcoin and physical gold through their retirement accounts, their requests usually fall on deaf ears with these firms typically offering only mutual funds and bonds."

iTrustCapital was founded in 2018 and launched its platform in late 2019. In less than 18 months, their industry-leading team pioneered a new class of financial services for investors who felt underserved at traditional firms.

"We have built the world's first IRA platform that not only gives clients the ability to invest in the fastest-growing asset class – crypto assets – but also the robust and reliable investment choice of physical gold," Bertolino said.

In addition to seeing rapid growth in total transaction volume, iTrustCapital's average portfolio size increased considerably in the last six months. The average portfolio size was $21,000 in January, growing to over $39,000 in August. iTrustCapital founder and COO Blake Skadron attributes the steady growth in portfolio size to the fact that clients feel increasingly comfortable with alternative assets. Furthermore, they are learning more about the technology that supports investing in alternative assets, especially while economic stresses continue to mount in traditional markets.

"One reason clients feel comfortable with us is that we make security and storage of assets our number one priority," Bertolino said.

iTrustCapital is an investment platform that allows clients to buy and sell cryptocurrencies and physical Gold real-time, 24/7, through their retirement accounts. Launched in 2019, iTrust serves thousands of clients seeking to diversify their assets by turning toward firms outside of the traditional financial system. In this way, they are taking direct control of their retirement assets.

