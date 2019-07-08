It's 7-Eleven Day!

Participating U.S. stores will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time, Thursday, July 11 (7/11), while supplies last. The featured Slurpee flavor is Blueberry Lemonade, and the Slurpee Lite flavor is sugar-free Cherry Limeade. Novelty Slurpee drinking accessories include a Twist & Slurp Bottle ($3.99) and Super Flexy Straws ($1.99). One free small Slurpee drink per customer.

But, wait …there's more! 7Rewards® members have even more reason to celebrate. All members who scan their app, card or enter their phone number with their FREE small Slurpee drink on 7-Eleven Day will receive another FREE any-size Slurpee drink, redeemable in the next 30 days. A free Slurpee coupon will appear in the coupon section of the app and must be redeemed within 30 days. If not redeemed by August 12, the coupon will expire and be removed from the member's app.

"Since inventing convenience retailing in 1927, 7-Eleven has continued innovating on behalf of customers for more than 92 years," said 7-Eleven President and CEO Joe DePinto. "Fifty years ago, that meant introducing America to Slurpee, 7-Eleven's beloved brand. Today, our customer obsession drives digital innovation, like our 7Rewards loyalty app, scan and pay mobile checkout, under 30-minute delivery with the new 7NOW app, and product innovations like Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Roamer canned wine, cold-pressed juices, hot entrees and many more."

A small Slurpee cup featuring colorful, quirky art and the hashtags #TFW (that feeling when …) and #slurplife was designed for sharing … in real life and on social media. An illustration of an "open-wide" mouth makes the perfect landing pad for photos featuring special Instagram and Snapchat GIFs and digital stickers that include sharks in party hats, oranges in hula skirts and pompom-wielding squirrels dressed as cheerleaders – among others. Social sharers are encouraged to use the GIFs and stickers with the cup to express #TFW you get a FREE Slurpee drink on 7-Eleven Day … and use the hashtags #slurplife, #7ElevenDay and #TFW.

Participating stores also will give away exclusive Slurpee stickers that mirror the ones featured on the party cup so customers can show they're living the #slurplife.

"7-Eleven Day has become the busiest day of the year for 7-Eleven stores as millions of both existing and new customers flock to our stores to celebrate with their favorite frozen drink and other special food deals," said Raj Kapoor, 7-Eleven senior vice president for fresh food and proprietary beverages. "This year we hope to expand the party outside our stores as Slurpee drink-lovers share photos of them and their birthday Slurpee drinks."

Other 7-Eleven Day dollar deals include favorite 7-Eleven hot foods, hot dogs and fresh bakery. July is National Hot Dog Month, and Big Bite hot dogs will cost just $1 on both 7-Eleven Day and again on National Hot Dog Day, July 17. Hot pizza slices and fresh-baked-daily cherry Slurpee drink-flavored cookies are also just $1. An additional $1 Nashville hot chicken tender offer is available in the 7-Eleven app to 7Rewards members.

Day-After 7NOW Deal

7-Eleven customers who place an order July 12 through the 7NOW® delivery app can receive a free medium Slurpee drink.* For first-time 7NOW orders, delivery is free on the first three orders. 7-Eleven customers can use the 7NOW delivery smartphone app to order their favorite products for delivery to their home, work or thousands of 7NOW Pins in parks, beaches, entertainment venues and other public locations that may not have traditional addresses.

The 7-Eleven and 7NOW mobile apps are available via the App Store or Google Play. Through the 7-Eleven app, customers can register to become 7Rewards members and earn points on every in-store purchase and a free drink for every six proprietary beverage purchases. Points can be redeemed for free merchandise. Exclusive offers are also posted in the app.

7-Eleven, the first convenience store, began its run in 1927 when a Southland Ice Company employee began selling bread, milk and eggs on an ice dock in a Dallas suburb. Since that inauspicious start, "convenience" has become a big business. The small ice company has grown into a major international retailing chain with almost 12,000 7-Eleven® stores in North America and more than 68,000 stores worldwide.

Every year, July 11 marks the day that the world's No. 1 convenience retailer observes its birthday and other company milestones. 7-Eleven introduced its iconic frozen carbonated beverage in 1966, and it was an immediate hit. The next year, the company's advertising director coined the word "Slurpee" to describe the sound the drink made traveling through the straw … and a star was born. The retailer started the free Slurpee drink birthday tradition in 2002 on its 75th birthday.

Wacky flavor names and quirky radio spots created a drink craze among teens and young adults, the same demographic group that today makes up the drink's biggest fans. Slurpee drinks enjoy worldwide popularity, with more than 7.5 billion Slurpee drinks sold during its colorful history, enough for everyone on earth to enjoy one.

