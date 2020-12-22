It's A 10 Haircare And It's A 10 Records Team Up With Grammy-Award Winning Producers Cool & Dre To Give Back To Local Children This Holiday Season

On Wednesday, December 23 rd , North Miami families and their children will be invited for a unique gifting event unlike any other – attendees who drive up to the event will receive donated toys, bikes and more, all in an effort to brighten their holiday, which is especially needed after a year like 2020. All toys given were donated directly by Cool, Dre and the It's A 10 brands.

According to Cool, "Due to COVID, so many families have been impacted, that's why it's important to us to host this drive. To put a smile on even 10 kids' faces would be a blessing, but this year we're aiming to give away gifts to about 500."

As parents themselves, Carolyn Aronson, CEO and Co-Founder of It's A 10 Records and It's A 10 Haircare and her husband Jeff Aronson, President of the haircare company and Co-Founder of the record label are thrilled to be giving back to the children of Miami.

"This is such a stressful time," said Carolyn, "and we wanted to do something that would alleviate some of the worries both parents and their kids are feeling during this year's holiday season." Jeff echoed her sentiment stating, "We're so humbled we can be a part in this amazing initiative. The kids' happiness is the most important this time of year."

To ensure the ultimate safety and to comply with COVID-19 protocols, all guests must drive up to the event from 4pm – 7pm, and will receive presents from the event's volunteers. Children must be present in order to receive gifts. Walk up service is not permitted. The event will take place at the North entrance of the Joe Celestin Center, 1525 NW 135 Street, North Miami, FL 33167.

For media inquiries please contact [email protected]. For more information please visit NorthMiami.gov or tune into 99JAMZ Hip Hop and R&B radio station, which is another sponsor of the event.

SOURCE It's A 10 Haircare; It's A 10 Records

