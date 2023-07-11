IT'S A BARBIE WORLD! LIVE THE BEST DAY EVER AT W MEXICO CITY WITH THIS EXPERIENCE

W Mexico City

11 Jul, 2023

MEXICO CITY, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- W MEXICO CITY, one of the most prestigious hotels located in the heart of Polanco, announced the official opening for a limited time, of its most recent thematic and gastronomic pop-up to immerse yourself in a pink world with a new experience: It's a Barbie World!, which will be available until August 20th on the first floor of the hotel.

This space features an installation that looks taken from the movie set and is perfect for enjoying food and photo-ops. The Barbie diner is an immersed pink experience, ideal for both family and friends.

The pop-up has two available menus, the delicious breakfast, served by 9 am and 12 pm, that includes adult options, like the Breakfast Burrito, Rainbow Hot Cakes, the Make Waves Salmon Toast, and the all time favourite, the Live your Dream Burger, a juicy beef burger with melted cheese, caramelised onion and French fries.

As well as a kids menu, that includes the Stay Groovy grilled cheese sandwich, Nifty Chicken Wings with an irresistible BBQ sauce. Also, the Shine Quesadilla, stuffed with melted fontina cheese, a sweet treat with the Candied Bacon, a crispy bacon dipped in an irresistible mixture of white and dark chocolate or they can also go for a classic order of W Waffles.

Both menus include unlimited coffee or chocolate milk, juice and a plate of fresh fruit, as well of delicious desserts, including Pink Macarons, Cake Pops, Fab Raspberry Cheesecake, Strawberry Milkshake, and the fantastic Malibu Beach Ice Cream.

During the lunch served between  4 pm and 6 pm, the menu includes the Real World Mac & Cheese, Venice Beach Pizza, the Best Hot Dog Ever, served with bacon and french fries, and the Party Salad, a refreshing combination of burrata, arugula, cherry tomato, rustic bread and house dressing, as well as the So Cool Pasta, which contains pink fusilli, Parmesan cheese and grilled chicken.

In addition, the soda fountain offers a variety of unlimited options, ranging from the famous Pink Lemonade, Naranjada, California Iced Tea and coffee.

"It's a Barbie World" is not only a dining experience, but also a magical event for the whole family.

You can purchase tickets at  Fever website or mobile application to reserve the date and time of their visit, which is subject to availability and duration.

